Dubai, United Arab Emirates - In a strategic partnership with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Free Zone, Zand, an AI and blockchain‑powered digital bank in the United Arab Emirates, will support the diverse business needs of companies operating within the free zone, with innovative digital banking solutions and financial services.

Under the partnership, eligible new and existing companies registered with the DWTC Free Zone would be able to benefit from faster service delivery time, streamlined processes, and more, with Zand’s advanced AI‑driven technology.

Zand CEO Michael Chan said, “At Zand, we are thrilled to partner with the DWTC Free Zone, to accelerate business growth by leveraging the power of AI, innovation, and blockchain technology, across both DWTC Free Zone businesses, and the wider free zone. Together, this strategic partnership allows us to actively champion the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). By fusing Zand’s innovative solutions with Dubai’s visionary landscape, we are empowering businesses to scale seamlessly, driving the targeted average annual AED100 billion contribution from digital transformation, and consolidating Dubai’s position among the top three economic cities in the world by 2033.”

Abdalla Al Banna, VP of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC Free Zone, said, “Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone is committed to creating a business environment that supports innovation and the growth of the digital economy. Our partnership with Zand enhances the ecosystem available to companies within our free zone by providing access to digitally enabled banking solutions that support business growth and ease of operations. As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for future-focused industries, partnerships such as this play an important role in creating an integrated and business-friendly environment for companies to establish and scale from Dubai.”

About Zand Bank

Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and rated BBB+ by Fitch Ratings, Zand is an AI and blockchain-powered digital bank in the UAE. Founded to support the digital economy, and bridge Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Zand leverages AI, blockchain technology, and client-centric solutions to empower corporate, institutional, fintech, and wealth clients to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

Zand combines the speed and flexibility of a fintech, with the security and strength of a fully licensed bank. Zand is the first bank in the Middle East to achieve ISO certifications covering Web3 services, and is SOC 2 Type II compliant.

Zand, the AI and blockchain-powered bank for the digital economy.

For more information, please visit www.zand.ae.

For media inquiries, please email: media@zand.ae

About Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone

Established in 2015, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Free Zone is a competitive, well-regulated business ecosystem. Located strategically in Dubai’s Central Business District, including the One Central development, it offers more than two million square feet of Grade A commercial office space. The Free Zone is home to a dynamic international community of start-ups, SMEs, and corporations who benefit from networking and collaboration opportunities during world-class events. The Free Zone hosts 2,500+ companies representing 40+ industry sectors. In line with DWTC’s commitment to growing industry sectors, DWTC Free Zone's focus is to create a supportive ecosystem through a robust regulatory framework and business friendly policies, making it an ideal destination for leading companies, entrepreneurs, and businesses seeking world-class commercial offices.