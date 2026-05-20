Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, a leading remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, has expanded its Visa Platinum TravelCard to support 37 currencies, making it the biggest multi-currency card in the UAE, and further strengthening its digitisation strategy.

Accepted worldwide, the prepaid TravelCard allows customers to lock in exchange rates before travelling, helping them manage overseas spending with greater certainty and at a minimum cost. Customers can now hold and spend in 37 currencies using a single card, compared to 23 previously, reducing the need for multiple currency exchanges while travelling across different destinations.

Customers can also issue up to five supplementary cards under one account, making it easier for families to manage travel-related expenses, including for children studying abroad. Through Al Ansari Exchange’s mobile app and branch network, customers can load funds, switch currencies and track spending, offering a secure and practical alternative to carrying cash.

The expansion comes as Al Ansari Exchange marks 60 years of serving customers across the UAE, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strengthening its product offering and enhancing customer convenience through innovative financial solutions.

Commenting on the expansion, Ali Najjar, Chief Executive Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said: "Expanding the TravelCard is part of our wider effort to make managing money across borders simpler and more convenient for customers. It’s not just about adding more currencies, but about giving customers more flexibility, clarity, and control when they travel."

Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE at Visa, said: “Visa continues to lead in enabling secure and resilient travel and cross‑border payments, and supporting trusted spending wherever people travel or shop on their favourite international website. Through our latest collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange, UAE travellers will also benefit from Visa’s worldwide acceptance at more than 150 million merchant partners, reinforcing confidence in payments globally.”