Saab UAE has been awarded the National In-Country Value (ICV) certification by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). The company has also received Abu Dhabi's Green Industries Label from the Environment Agency, becoming the first security and defence company at Tawazun Industrial Park to achieve this recognition.

The National ICV certification recognises companies that contribute to local procurement, manufacturing, investment and Emiratisation. By being successfully granted this certification, Saab UAE further demonstrates its commitment to building a sustainable industrial footprint within the UAE, with a focus on establishing local supply chains and utilising highly talented and skilled local talent.

The Abu Dhabi Green Industries Labelling programme certification identifies industrial facilities that practice environment-friendly operations, supporting the UAE’s wider emphasis towards greener manufacturing.

“Achieving both the National In-Country Value and Green Industries Label certifications is a proud milestone for us. These recognitions reflect the dedication of our people on the ground and Saab’s broader commitment to responsible business - contributing to the UAE economy, developing local talent, and operating sustainably. As we continue to grow our presence in the UAE, we remain dedicated to building an enduring partnership with the country and its people,” said Heléne Bittmann, Managing Director, Saab UAE.

Looking ahead, Saab UAE will continue to invest in local capability and identify further opportunities to strengthen its economic contribution and safeguard its environmental impact.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Saab’s business operations in the UAE date back to the 1980s. In 2018, Saab established a state-of-the-art facility in the UAE that serves as a centre for research, development and production of a wide range of cutting-edge defence and security products. Located within Abu Dhabi's Tawazun Industrial Park, the facility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saab AB. It aims to grow the local supply chain and actively promote employment opportunities for Emirati professionals, making a significant contribution to the region's economic advancement.