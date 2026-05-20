Dubai, UAE — In a city that has made a global reputation out of engineering ambition, Al Habtoor Tower is preparing to take its place as the largest residential building ever constructed. At roughly 400 metres tall, with 91 floors and 1,740 homes, Al Habtoor Group’s flagship development is more than another entry in Dubai’s catalogue of record-breakers. It is, by several measures, a project that is reshaping how cities build upward.

The headline numbers are striking on their own. The tower spans some 370,000 square metres of built-up area, roughly three times the size of a typical luxury high-rise, and offers more than 174,000 square feet of amenities, including 65 private sky pools, observation decks on the 92nd and 93rd floors, and a triple-level “sky crown” of hospitality and leisure spaces near the summit. Pools positioned above 340 metres will offer some of the highest residential vantage points anywhere in the world.

But the more interesting story is how the building is being delivered.

Rather than demolishing the existing foundations on the site, the project team built over and through them, preserving three basement levels and key structural systems intact. The technique, known as top-down construction, has been used elsewhere, notably at One Nine Elms in London and Crown Sydney, but never at this scale. At roughly four million square feet, Al Habtoor Tower is now considered the largest top-down construction ever executed, a decision that shaved an estimated 15 to 18 months off the schedule and avoided the cost and disruption of demolition.

That efficiency is reflected in pace. The tower has been rising at a rate of 464 square metres per day, nearly twice the pace of leading supertall benchmarks worldwide. Where towers such as Shanghai Tower and Lotte World Tower in Seoul required six to eight years to complete, Al Habtoor Tower’s delivery timeline is markedly compressed.

Underneath, the engineering is equally ambitious. The tower sits on a foundation system of approximately 96 mega-barrettes reaching depths of nearly 90 metres; roughly double the depth of Burj Khalifa’s foundation. Predicted settlement was between 22 and 42 millimetres; actual measured settlement has come in at around 6 millimetres, a level of precision rare for a structure of this size.

The exterior is no less considered. A 127,300-square-metre façade incorporates 120,000 square metres of glass curtain wall, dual-tone glazing, more than 1,500 balconies, and Mashrabiya-inspired screening at the podium, a nod to regional architectural tradition wrapped around a thoroughly modern envelope.

The project has already collected multiple International Property Awards, including Best Leisure Development – Dubai, Best Residential High-Rise Architecture for both Dubai and Arabia, and Best International Residential High-Rise Architecture.

For Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, the tower is as much a statement about Dubai as it is about the company. “The UAE, and Dubai in particular, continue to set benchmarks across every sector, from infrastructure to real estate. This project is a direct reflection of that environment,” he said. “We operate in a market that offers stability, security, and opportunity, and that is why we continue to invest and expand here with full confidence in the future.”

He added: “Al Habtoor Tower sets a new standard for what can be achieved when engineering ambition is matched by operational discipline.”

If Burj Khalifa came to symbolise what was possible at height, Al Habtoor Tower may come to symbolise something quieter but no less consequential, what is possible when scale, speed, and precision are pursued together. In a global industry under increasing pressure to build more, faster, and with less waste, the methods pioneered here are likely to travel well beyond Dubai.

Benchmarking Against Global Icons

Metric Al Habtoor Tower Global Benchmark Built-up area 370,000 m² ~120,000 m² typical Units 1,740 ~1,200 max Speed ~2x faster Conventional Construction Duration 754 days 6-8 years typical Foundation depth Up to 90 m ~50 m typical Amenities scale Largest globally Fragmented

About Al Habtoor Group:

Established by Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor in 1970, Al Habtoor Group is considered one of the most successful and respected conglomerates in the UAE. Operating in the UAE and international markets, it proudly flies the UAE flag in numerous cities around the world, including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, and Springfield in the state of Illinois, USA. The group employs thousands of highly qualified and skilled professionals. Al Habtoor Group has become synonymous with dynamic growth, demonstrating its commitment to developing its businesses in multiple sectors, including hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, insurance, and publishing.

For more information, please contact:

Noura Badawi

Chief Communications Officer & Information Advisor to the Chairman

Al Habtoor Group LLC

Email: noura@habtoor.com