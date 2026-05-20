Dubai, UAE – Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties, has concluded a high-impact motorsport season marked by more than 88,700 driving and karting experiences and over 30 national and international racing and testing events, reinforcing its position as a leading motorsport and lifestyle destination in the UAE.

Over the course of the season, Dubai Autodrome hosted 9 national motorsport events, 4 international motorsport events, and 23 motorsport test events. The venue also welcomed more than 8,000 attendees during the Train with Dubai Police initiative, reflecting the scale and diversity of activity hosted throughout the season.

The season featured a strong line-up of international and regional racing moments, including the Michelin 24H Dubai, which welcomed 67 competing cars, alongside the Asian Le Mans Series with 48 entries. The season also hosted the Autodrome Festival, which combined a Christmas market with live music concerts for leading Arab artists. Additionally, the season marked the highest attendance in the history of Dubai Autodrome, reflecting the growing popularity of motorsport events in the region.

Alongside headline racing events, Dubai Autodrome continued to expand its wider ecosystem of experiences through Open Track Days, Dubai Kartdrome activity and Roll Racing nights during Ramadan, reinforcing growing demand for accessible and community-led motorsport experiences in the UAE.

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome, commented: “This season reflects the continued evolution of Dubai Autodrome, not only through the calibre of racing hosted at the venue, but through the growing diversity of experiences we continue to introduce for our community. From international endurance racing and grassroots motorsport to new concepts such as MotoDrome, our focus remains on creating accessible, high-quality experiences while continuing to grow the destination in new ways.”

Beyond motorsport, the season also reflected the continued evolution of Dubai Autodrome as a broader destination, where racing increasingly intersects with entertainment, lifestyle and community experiences, while wider developments across Motor City continue to further enhance the appeal of the district.

Looking ahead, Dubai Autodrome is preparing for an exciting next season, with further experiences, expanded programming and new developments set to build on this momentum and attract even broader audiences to the destination.

About Union Properties

Union Properties PJSC is one of Dubai’s most established master developers, with more than 35 years of experience across Real Estate investment and urban development. Founded in 1987 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market since 1993, the Company is behind some of Dubai’s most recognizable communities, including the celebrated Dubai Motor City.

About Dubai Autodrome

Completed in 2004, “Dubai Autodrome”, a subsidiary of Union Properties, was the UAE’s first fully-integrated multipurpose motorsport and entertainment facility. At the heart of the Union Properties MotorCity development, it includes an FIA-sanctioned 5.39km circuit with six different configurations, a race school, indoor and outdoor karting tracks, the Grandstand Retail Plaza, the Motorsport Business Park, and a paddock hospitality zone overlooking the track.

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