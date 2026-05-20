Lantana Hills is a 390-unit gated community offering premium 3- and 4-bedroom family townhouses at Dubai Science Park, one of Dubai's most rapidly evolving districts

Group AMANA appointed as main contractor under an AED 680 million agreement, deploying advanced modular construction techniques to drive efficiency, quality, and sustainability

Groundbreaking marks a key milestone, with handover scheduled for H2 2027

The project has achieved LEED for Cities and Communities: Plan & Design – Silver Precertification

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), the owner and operator of a diverse portfolio of retail, residential and commercial destinations in Dubai, has broken ground on Lantana Hills, a new premium gated residential community at the heart of Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South, and has appointed Group AMANA, the regional leader in design and build, as the main contractor under an AED 680 million agreement .

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by H.E. Malek Al Malek, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management; Nabil M. Ramadhan, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer; Ismail Mohamed, Chief Development and Technical Services Officer; Fatma Almohammad, Executive Director Development and Technical Services, and Richard Abboud, Chief Executive Officer of Group AMANA, Joe Labaky, Chief Operating Officer, and Tariq Alawneh, General Manager at Group AMANA, among other senior leaders from both organisations.

This milestone represents a key step in DHAM’s continued expansion of its managed residential leasing portfolio across the emirate, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, future-ready communities. Comprising 390 private townhouses within an amenity-rich environment, Lantana Hills will offer generously proportioned 3- and 4-bedroom family homes thoughtfully designed around the rhythms of modern lifestyle. The development features landscaped open spaces, community focused amenities, and seamless connectivity to nearby schools, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations. Handover is scheduled for the second half of 2027.

Building with Innovation and Sustainability at the Core

Group AMANA will deploy DuBox and DuPod’s cutting-edge modular technologies to deliver the community. By leveraging the latest off-site construction methods, the project will accelerate delivery timelines, reduce material waste by up to 30%, and improve on-site safety by more than 70% compared to traditional construction methods, with approximately 85% of the construction completed off-site.

Manufactured within a controlled factory environment, a record 2,730 modular units by DuBox and 2,020 bathroom pods by DuPod will ensure exceptional standards of quality, precision, and consistency. Driven by a strong commitment to sustainability, the project sets a new benchmark for smarter, faster, and more responsible community development.

Lantana Hills has achieved LEED for Cities and Communities: Plan & Design – Silver Precertification, with full certification currently in progress in line with Dubai Holding's broader sustainability agenda.

Strategically located within Dubai Science Park, Lantana Hills offers strong city-wide connectivity, with Dubai Hills Mall within 10 minutes, Mall of the Emirates within 15 minutes, Dubai Mall approximately 20 minutes, and Al Maktoum International Airport approximately 25 minutes away.

Dubai Holding Asset Management is the ultimate majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the owner and operator of Dubai Retail which oversees 56 iconic malls and lifestyle destinations, and the majority strategic shareholder of TECOM Group. DHAM continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Dubai's urban and economic landscape, with a focus on delivering integrated, future-ready communities and world-class destinations that connect people, business, and culture for generations to come.

About Dubai Holding Asset Management

Dubai Holding Asset Management owns and operates a diverse portfolio of retail, residential and commercial destinations, emphasising its profound influence on Dubai’s urban and economic landscape.

Dubai Residential, the company’s residential leasing arm, manages one of the emirate’s largest portfolios comprising 21 residential communities with over 35,700 homes serving more than 140,000 residents. In May 2025, it was incorporated into "Dubai Residential REIT," a real estate investment trust with DHAM as the indirect majority strategic unitholder. Now listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), it is the GCC’s largest residential leasing REIT.

Dubai Holding Asset Management’s retail portfolio, unified under the Dubai Retail brand, is one of the largest and most diverse in the city. With 56 malls, lifestyle destinations and retail centres, Dubai Retail plays a key role in shaping the city’s urban and economic landscape.

Dubai Holding Asset Management is also the majority strategic shareholder in TECOM Group PJSC, a DFM-listed company, which develops and operates sector-focused business districts across six key sectors, including technology, media, education, manufacturing, science and design. To learn more, please visit: Dubai Holding Asset Management.

About Group AMANA:

Group AMANA is a leading regional design-build company. With a track record of delivering over 1,500 projects and serving more than 130 repeat clients, AMANA has established itself as a trusted name in providing turn-key solutions for fast-track projects. Guided by its "We Build With You" philosophy, the company is dedicated to championing intelligent solutions that ensure projects are value-engineered throughout their lifecycle.

Group AMANA operates through three key verticals: Construct, Manufacture, and Enhance. The Construct vertical encompasses AMANA Contracting and AMANA Aviation Fueling, offering intelligent solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional markets. The Manufacture vertical, through its subsidiaries DuBox and DuPod, is revolutionising the industry with next generation offsite modular building solutions. The Enhance vertical, comprising of AMANA Solar, AMANA Energy-Saving, and AMANA's sustainability consultancy arm Mustadam, is driving the region's sustainability agenda through cleaner energy saving solutions and services.

With a dedicated team of over 6,000 employees in the GCC, Group AMANA continues to build on its formidable legacy, guided by its core values that deliver certainty, intelligence, and quality.