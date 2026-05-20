Dubai – Gallega Global Logistics has inaugurated a new 215,000 sq. ft. multi-user 3PL Logistics Hub at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), expanding regional logistics capacity and enabling faster, more reliable distribution across the UAE and wider GCC.

The new facility will support advanced fulfilment through ultra-large, multi-user warehousing facilities equipped with integrated management systems, flexible storage solutions and technology-enabled logistics services. It is expected to create 200+ jobs and enhance access to regional and international markets through Jafza’s multimodal trade ecosystem.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Holding and Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global COO – Parks and Economic Zones, DP World, alongside a distinguished group of business leaders, senior executives, and experts from the automotive, logistics, and global banking sectors.

Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Holding, said, “The opening of Gallega’s multi-user logistics hub at Jafza marks an important milestone in our partnership with DP World and reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening supply chains across the region. Through advanced infrastructure and technology-enabled operations, we continue to build scalable solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and customer service for our partners and customers.”

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global COO, Parks & Economic Zones, DP World added, “At a time when supply chains are being tested by geopolitical volatility, customers need greater flexibility, faster response times and dependable market access. Investments like this strengthen the broader logistics ecosystem around Jafza, helping businesses manage disruption and maintain continuity as trade flows evolve. For us, this is part of building long-term supply chain resilience and we are proud to welcome Gallega to Jafza as we deepen the trusted relationships that help businesses navigate uncertainty and grow with confidence.”



The launch forms part of a strategic partnership between Ghassan Aboud Holding and DP World GCC to deliver flexible, technology-enabled logistics solutions that support growing regional demand for integrated supply chain services.

Sara Rachid, CEO of Gallega Global Logistics, added: “This center represents a new strategic step in Gallega’s journey toward expanding its logistics footprint through a freezone-based, open storage and multi-user facility. It supports our growth ambitions both within the UAE and across international markets. Through modern infrastructure and technology-enabled operations, we continue to strengthen our operational capabilities to deliver faster, more efficient, and more flexible services to customers across markets.”

The hub is expected to improve delivery speeds, strengthen service levels and enhance supply chain resilience for both regional and international operations.

About Gallega Global Logistics

Gallega Global Logistics is a leading provider of integrated logistics and supply chain solutions, leveraging decades of expertise to deliver seamless operations for the Automotive, Industrial, FMCG, Healthcare, and Retail sectors. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gallega offers state-of-the-art facilities in KEZAD (Abu Dhabi) and JAFZA (Dubai), providing expansive yard space, advanced warehousing, and multi-modal transport access. By combining logistics consulting services with hands-on operational excellence, Gallega enables businesses to optimize their supply chains, enhance efficiency, and meet the evolving demands of regional and international markets.

About Ghassan Aboud Holding

Founded in 1994, Ghassan Aboud Holding is a diversified, international conglomerate with a strong presence across key sectors including Automotive, Retail, FMCG, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, Facilities Management, Catering, and Digital Marketplaces. Guided by its mission of “Building a better future, together” the Group has, for over three decades, remained committed to innovation, excellence, and creating value-driven experiences for our customers and partners.

Headquartered in the UAE, with offices in Australia and Belgium, Ghassan Aboud Holding is well-positioned to serve diverse markets with agility and impact.

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 12,000 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 160,000 people in the United Arab Emirates. Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎