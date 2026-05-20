Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — The Restaurant and Cafes Owner Association has signed a partnership agreement with Tabsense, an AI-native point-of-sale systems provider, to offer its Points of Intelligence (POI) technology across the association's 6,000 member restaurants and cafes throughout Saudi Arabia.

The partnership will give association members access to Tabsense's next-generation POS platform, which leverages artificial intelligence to improve restaurant profitability, streamline operations, and detect fraudulent activity in real-time. The agreement marks one of the largest technology deployments in the Kingdom's food and beverage sector.

The partnership was announced during the Hospitality Cruise, an industry event that brought together restaurant owners and hospitality sector leaders for networking and knowledge exchange. The agreement aligns with the association's strategy to drive innovation and modern technology adoption across Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing restaurant and cafe industry.

"This partnership represents a fundamental shift in how Saudi Arabia's restaurant sector can leverage technology to compete and grow," said Mohamed Jaber, co-founder and CEO at Tabsense. "Our AI-native POI systems don't just process transactions—they provide real-time insights that help restaurant owners make smarter decisions, reduce waste, and protect their margins. Working with the Restaurant and Cafes Owner Association allows us to bring these capabilities to thousands of establishments simultaneously, creating a more efficient and profitable hospitality ecosystem across the Kingdom."

Tabsense's Points of Intelligence platform differs from traditional POS systems by integrating artificial intelligence at the core of its architecture, enabling predictive analytics, automated inventory management, and pattern recognition for fraud prevention.

Supporting quotes

“This partnership represents a fundamental shift in how Saudi Arabia's restaurant sector can leverage technology to compete and grow. Our AI-native POI systems don't just process transactions—they provide real-time insights that help restaurant owners make smarter decisions, reduce waste, and protect their margins. Working with the Restaurant and Cafes Owner Association allows us to bring these capabilities to thousands of establishments simultaneously, creating a more efficient and profitable hospitality ecosystem across the Kingdom.”

— Mohamed Jaber, co-founder and CEO, Tabsense

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