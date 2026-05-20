Doha, Qatar – AlRayan Bank today announced it is adopting Microsoft 365 Copilot in accordance with QCB artificial intelligence guidelines, with ongoing compliance with the regulatory controls and requirements related to the use of artificial intelligence, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to innovation and enhanced business productivity. Microsoft 365 Copilot, an AI assistant embedded in everyday Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams, will help AlRayan Bank’s employees work more efficiently and creatively.

By integrating Copilot into these familiar tools, the Bank aims to streamline routine tasks such as drafting documents, summarizing lengthy reports or emails, generating insights from data, and creating presentations, all with AI assistance that operates securely within the Bank’s trusted Microsoft 365 environment.

In addition to these everyday productivity gains, AlRayan Bank is exploring advanced use cases for Microsoft 365 Copilot to further spur innovation. The Bank’s teams are in the early stages of trialing Copilot in three key areas:

User Story Design for Mobile App Development : Using Copilot to help design and refine user stories for the Bank’s mobile app initiatives. By generating and iterating on feature descriptions and requirements, Copilot can assist development teams in envisioning and evaluating new app functionalities more quickly and collaboratively.

: Using Copilot to help design and refine user stories for the Bank’s mobile app initiatives. By generating and iterating on feature descriptions and requirements, Copilot can assist development teams in envisioning and evaluating new app functionalities more quickly and collaboratively. ESG Analysis and Ratings Support : Leveraging Copilot’s ability to synthesize information, the Bank is experimenting with using AI to assist in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) analysis. Copilot can pull together data and trends from various internal documents and sources, helping analysts to examine sustainability metrics and prepare high-level ESG reports or ratings assessments with greater speed and confidence.

: Leveraging Copilot’s ability to synthesize information, the Bank is experimenting with using AI to assist in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) analysis. Copilot can pull together data and trends from various internal documents and sources, helping analysts to examine sustainability metrics and prepare high-level ESG reports or ratings assessments with greater speed and confidence. Credit Documentation Automation & Analysis: In a similarly exploratory project, AlRayan Bank is evaluating how Copilot might automate parts of the credit process. The goal is to streamline credit analysis workflows without compromising the rigorous control and compliance standards critical in banking.

These forward-looking applications are in pilot and exploration stages, reflecting AlRayan Bank’s strategy of adopting new technology responsibly and thoughtfully. “In line with our Transformation journey and AI strategy, we see Microsoft 365 Copilot as a secure, enterprise-grade AI tool that can empower our people to work smarter while maintaining the high standards of compliance and data privacy our industry demands,” said Mr. Fahad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer at AlRayan Bank.

Ahmad Al Dandachi, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar, commented: “We are seeing organizations like AlRayan Bank take a thoughtful and practical approach to AI, embedding it into the tools employees use every day to unlock productivity, insight, and innovation. With Microsoft 365 Copilot, the focus is not just on efficiency, but on doing so in a way that meets the high standards of security, compliance, and trust that define the financial services sector.”

By infusing AI into both everyday tasks and ambitious projects, the Bank expects to boost operational efficiency and free up employees for higher-value work. This initiative is a key part of AlRayan Bank’s digital transformation journey, aimed at delivering better services and experiences to customers through the power of responsible AI adoption.