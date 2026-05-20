PRCA MENA has launched the fourth edition of its regional Mental Health Survey, inviting communications professionals across the Middle East and North Africa to share their experiences, challenges and perspectives around wellbeing in the workplace.

Results from the survey will feed into the PRCA MENA Mental Health Report 2026, scheduled to be released at the PRCA MENA Annual Conference in September.

Developed in partnership with YouGov and led by the PRCA MENA Mental Health Committee, the benchmark survey aims to provide an updated snapshot of the mental health landscape across the industry, while helping agencies, in-house teams and industry leaders better understand the pressures facing communications professionals today.

The industry's only such initiative forms part of PRCA MENA’s ongoing commitment to champion healthier workplace cultures and encourage more open conversations around wellbeing across the sector.

Industry professionals from across the region are encouraged to take part in the anonymous survey here: https://start.yougov.com/refer/vH7LPhj5rWz3hN

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA MENA, said:



“Mental health continues to be one of the most important conversations facing our industry. Each year, the survey gives us a clearer understanding of the realities communications professionals are navigating across the region, from workload pressures to workplace culture and wellbeing support. The more participation we see from across the industry, the more meaningful and accurate the findings will be.”



John Rynehart, Chair of the PRCA MENA Mental Health Committee and Managing Director, Middle East at Kekst CNC, added:



“The communications industry continues to evolve at pace, and with that comes increasing pressure on professionals across all levels of the sector. This survey plays an important role in helping the industry better understand where support is needed, while also encouraging more honest and constructive conversations around mental health and wellbeing in the workplace. We strongly encourage professionals from across the region to take part.”



Findings from the survey and the report will continue to contribute towards PRCA MENA’s wider mental health initiatives and industry resources.

About PRCA MENA

PRCA MENA is the regional arm of the world’s largest public affairs, public relations and communications association (PRCA). It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global