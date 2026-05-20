Amman, Jordan ­— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has announced a bonus of up to 12 weeks’ pay for eligible employees in recognition of their continued commitment and contribution to the company’s success.

The bonus distribution reflects Joramco’s record-breaking operational excellence during 2025, the successful addition of Hangar 7 inaugurated by His Majesty King Abdullah II, and the company’s continued expansion of its global customer footprint. It also stands as a recognition of the dedication, hard work, and commitment shown by Joramco employees, whose efforts continue to drive the company’s achievements forward.

Commenting on the occasion, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “It has been a year of operational excellence and major milestones for Joramco. These achievements reflect the hard work, loyalty, and dedication of our employees. At Joramco, we believe that when the company succeeds, our people should share in that success. Our industry-leading bonuses reflect our people-first values and our appreciation for every employee who contributed to this journey.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 25 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Joramco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy