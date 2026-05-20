Singapore - Ajmal Dubai strengthened its Asian chapter at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2026 in Singapore, reinforcing a regional presence already firmly established within one of the world’s most influential travel retail markets. With a successful presence at Singapore Changi Airport and a growing portfolio of exclusive travel retail creations, Ajmal Dubai continued to build meaningful connections with international travellers seeking authenticity, craftsmanship, and contemporary luxury.

As the brand marks 75 years of fragrance mastery, TFWA Asia Pacific 2026 represented more than an exhibition appearance, it signalled Ajmal Dubai’s continued expansion strategy across Asia Pacific. Through strengthened distribution partnerships, elevated retail experiences, and a curated portfolio tailored to global consumers, Ajmal Dubai further cemented its position as a leading ambassador of oud and Middle Eastern perfumery on the international stage.

The showcase spanned the full Ajmal Dubai universe - six collections that reflected the brand’s ability to honour traditional craftsmanship while embracing modern fragrance preferences. The intimate and elegant Boudoir range. The rich oud compositions of the Signature Series. The bold individuality of Untold Stories. The radiant freshness of Aurum Summer. The balance of femininity and strength expressed through Evoke Red for Her and Him. And the deeply expressive Music of Oud collection, featuring Strings of Oud, Rhythm of Oud and Song of Oud creations inspired by the timeless notes that have carried the story of oud across generations.

TFWA Asia Pacific is the premier stage for the global travel retail industry drawing the world’s leading brands, airport operators, and retail buyers to Singapore each year. The 2026 edition arrived in a reimagined format, with the World of Innovation amphitheatre and the new TFWA Launchpad which created fresh entry points for the beauty industry’s most compelling voices.

Ajmal Dubai is one of them. Founded in 1951, the house built its reputation on a single, rare commitment: owning every step of the oud journey and keeping pace with the latest innovations in the world of western perfumery. From cultivation to distillation, formulation to retail, the Farm-to-Fragrance philosophy is not a marketing position. It is how the brand was built and how it continues to grow. Today we are at available at 400+ exclusive showrooms, across 70+ countries and a footprint spanning 80+ duty-free and travel retail points worldwide.

“Singapore is not just a gateway city, it is the gateway to an entire region of fragrance lovers who understand heritage, quality, and craft. We are already part of the Changi experience, and we intend to grow that presence significantly. TFWA Asia Pacific is where we make that intention known.”

— Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Group

About Ajmal Dubai

Inspired by the glorious Orient, Ajmal Dubai began its perfumery journey with the world’s oldest form of fragrances: perfume oils. Over the last 75 years, Ajmal Dubai has carved a unique niche in the global fragrance industry as a fully integrated producer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer. Renowned for its mastery in crafting the most exquisite Oud and Oud-related products, Ajmal Dubai today operates 400+ exclusive showrooms across the GCC and worldwide, with distribution in 70+ countries and a strong footprint across 80+ duty-free and travel retail points globally.