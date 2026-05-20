Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced a partnership with Netzero, a Saudi-developed smart afforestation platform, to plant trees across the Riyadh and Jeddah Industrial Cities.

The smart tree sustainability initiative is a key step in Aramex's ESG efforts, reinforcing its national and global environmental responsibilities, while directly contributing to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

Speaking about the partnership, Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Nowaiser, General Manager of Aramex in KSA, said: “Sustainability is not a peripheral commitment at Aramex - it sits at the centre of how we operate across every market we serve. In Saudi Arabia, we have a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to the country’s environmental ambitions, and this partnership with Netzero allows us to do exactly that. What makes this initiative stand apart is the rigour behind it: every tree is digitally tracked and independently verified, giving our customers, partners and regulators transparent, real-time evidence of the impact we are delivering. We are proud to be planting a green space in the industrial communities where we work every day.”

Reflecting on the partnership, Dr. Mohammed Alshaikh, Co-Founder of Netzero, said: “At Netzero, we believe that true sustainability is not achieved simply by planting trees, but by building a deeper connection between people and nature, and transforming environmental impact into tangible value that communities can truly experience. Through technology and innovation, we work to turn every tree into a measurable impact that supports sustainability goals, empowers communities, and contributes to building a more balanced and sustainable future for generations to come.”

The initiative will see Neem and Poinciana trees planted in targeted urban and industrial zones selected for their resilience under desert conditions. Both species are well-suited to high-temperature, low-rainfall environments and have been chosen for their capacity to enhance soil quality, provide shade and improve air quality in areas with dense operational activity.

By selecting species proven to support urban biodiversity and reduce ambient temperatures, the initiative is designed to deliver measurable benefits to the communities and ecosystems surrounding both industrial cities.

Founded in 2019 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Netzero has built its afforestation platform around Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies that digitize the full lifecycle of a tree, from planting and maintenance to carbon-sequestration estimation. Its Nabatik system creates a smart tree database that gives corporate partners continuous, auditable records of their afforestation activities.

The partnership also aligns with Saudi Arabia's national environmental agenda. The Saudi Green Initiative has set a target of planting ten billion trees across the Kingdom, with corporate initiatives forming a key pillar of that effort.

Moreover, Netzero platform digitally logs, tracks and verifies each tree through locally developed AI and machine-learning tools, giving Aramex real-time visibility of its environmental impact and ensuring independent verification of carbon-offset data. The data generated will inform broader ESG reporting and identify further sustainability opportunities across its KSA operations. The initiative is part of Aramex’s broader efforts to address environmental concerns and combat climate change and aims to achieve Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050 across its global operations.

About Aramex

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we are aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

Contact Information:

For Aramex:

Daniel Nuss

Global Marketing Director – Aramex

DanielN@aramex.com

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Assoc. Account Director

showkat@gambit.ae