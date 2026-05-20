Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, announced a landmark partnership with globally renowned football club FC Barcelona to launch a new co-branded card. The Emirates Islamic Barça Cashback Card, soon to be available exclusively in the UAE, is designed to bring fans closer to the club while rewarding customers on their everyday lifestyle spending.



This strategic collaboration reflects Emirates Islamic’s commitment to delivering innovative, lifestyle-focused financial solutions that combine exceptional value with unforgettable experiences. The Card will unlock a wide range of exclusive privileges tailored for fans, including access to match tickets, exclusive discounts on official merchandise, and once in a lifetime fan experiences. It will also offer exciting lifestyle benefits, offering up to 4% cashback across everyday spends made by cardholders, ensuring customers are rewarded where they spend the most.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic said: “We are proud to partner with FC Barcelona, a club that represents passion, excellence, and global appeal. This partnership allows us to offer our customers a unique combination of rewarding financial benefits and extraordinary sporting experiences. The Emirates Islamic Barça Cashback Card reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer value through innovative and lifestyle-driven products.”



Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic added: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with FC Barcelona, a club which is immensely popular in the UAE and the region. Emirates Islamic and FC Barcelona share a winning mindset that resonates with today’s youth and sports enthusiasts—pushing boundaries, striving for excellence, and shaping what’s next. At Emirates Islamic, we have always believed in empowering the youth by providing them with banking solutions that match their lifestyle, and we are confident that the Emirates Islamic Barça Cashback Card will see a significant uptake in the UAE market.”



Marc Bruix, FC Barcelona Sponsorship Director added: “For FC Barcelona, our fans are at the center of everything we do. Thanks to the partnership with Emirates Islamic, we can offer our supporters in the UAE a new way to connect with the Club in their daily lives. The Emirates Islamic Barça Cashback Card is a perfect example of how sports sponsorship can go beyond the field and provide real and exclusive benefits for our global community.”



The Emirates Islamic Barça Cashback Card will be available soon to customers in the UAE, further reflecting a shared vision to deepen fan engagement through innovation, authenticity, and value, allowing supporters to experience FC Barcelona not just on match days, but in everyday life.



About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.



Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 39 branches and 231 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.



Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won the “Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and “Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker’s Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named ‘Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World’ and ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE’ at the Global Finance - Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘The World’s Best Islamic Digital Bank’ at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.



As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions. For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae



Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Tel: +971 4 4397430; Mob: +971 56 6405080

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae



About FC Barcelona:

FC Barcelona, considered the greatest multi-sports club in the World. It was founded in 1899 and is owned by its members. The club is firmly rooted in its city and country, Catalonia, and it has a global outlook, with its central headquarters in Barcelona, an office Miami (responsible for Americas work), and with a wide fan base around the world, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, where it also has strong commercial ties.



Barça seeks to change the world through sporting excellence, something which takes it beyond the field of play and into such different areas as coaching and training people through La Masia; knowledge and innovation through the Barça Innovation Hub (BIHUB); Web3, NFT, metaverse initiatives, entertainment and live streaming content through Barça Media; and sports for development and social commitment through the FC Barcelona Foundation. Barça’s growth in recent years has positioned its as one of the most beloved institutions in the world and one of the most followed on social networks.