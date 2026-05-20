Baku, Azerbaijan – AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering and design consultancy, has been engaged by Azerbaijan Development Company (ADEC) to enhance the road network in the East Quarter of Baku White City. The contract was signed at the World Urban Forum (WUF13) hosted by UN-Habitat in Baku, reinforcing the project’s significance within the global conversation on sustainable urban development. This next phase builds on the long-standing partnership between ADEC and AtkinsRéalis, enhancing the company’s role in shaping one of the largest urban transformation programmes in the region.

Baku White City represents a decisive shift in the city’s urban trajectory. Once dominated by the industrial landscape of the Black City, a century-old concentration of oil refineries, storage facilities and degraded land, the site is being redefined through a large-scale regeneration programme aligned with Azerbaijan’s Presidential Decree on improving ecological conditions. Rooted in a strong sustainability agenda, the development is transforming one of the world’s largest contaminated industrial zones into a cohesive and carefully planned urban district designed to deliver high quality of life, attract investment and create long-term economic opportunity.

AtkinsRéalis was commissioned to develop the master plan for the 220-hectare site on the eastern edge of the capital, bringing together land use, infrastructure and mobility into a single integrated vision. As Lead Design Consultant, AtkinsRéalis delivered master planning and buildings design in collaboration with Foster + Partners and F+A Architects, establishing a framework defined by architectural diversity, ecological compatibility and integration with the existing urban fabric.

Underpinned by a sustainability ambition that extends across social, economic and environmental performance, the master plan prioritises a balanced mix of residential, commercial and public spaces, with a strong focus on accessible, affordable housing alongside high-quality urban environments. The newly awarded scope focuses on enhancing connectivity, movement efficiency and the quality of the public realm along the waterfront, one of the most visible and strategically significant edges of the development. The development also introduces a series of distinct urban districts accommodating living, working, recreation and commerce, extending Baku’s Boulevard by ten kilometres and creating up to 240,000 new workplaces.

Matthew Tribe, Senior Vice President and Global Lead, Buildings and Places, AtkinsRéalis Middle East and Africa, said:

“Baku White City reflects the direction in which cities are evolving, shaped around how people live, move, and connect over time. Conceived as a coherent urban district, the development brings together environmental restoration, infrastructure and community life within a single long-term vision. Our continued work on the waterfront builds on that foundation, applying global experience and local understanding to shape a public edge that is well connected, adaptable and designed to support the city’s growth for generations to come.”

Rufat Javadov, Director, Baku White City, ADEC, said:

“Baku White City is a national priority that reflects Azerbaijan’s ambition to transform legacy industrial land into a vibrant and sustainable urban environment. Our collaboration with AtkinsRéalis has been central to shaping a clear and deliverable vision from the earliest stages of the programme. This next phase builds on that partnership, enhancing connectivity and elevating the waterfront as a key part of how the city continues to grow and evolve.”

The Baku White City master plan has received international recognition, including Best Future Project in Central and West Asia at MIPIM Asia and Best Urban Project at Cityscape Global, underscoring the ambition and quality of the development.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world’s infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset, including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. Learn more at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ADEC (Azerbaijan Development Company)

ADEC (Azerbaijan Development Company) plays a central role in delivering large-scale urban development and infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan, with a strong focus on sustainability and long-term city building. Through its work, ADEC contributes to the creation of high-quality residential, commercial and public environments, supporting economic growth while prioritising environmental restoration and liveability. Its developments place emphasis on green spaces, integrated infrastructure and urban design that responds to evolving social and economic needs, reflecting a broader national commitment to sustainable urban transformation. The company is best known for leading the Baku White City project, one of the largest regeneration programmes in the Caucasus, transforming a former industrial zone into a modern, mixed-use urban district.

Source: AETOSWire

Media Contact:

Praveena Rajasekar

Senior Advisor - External Communications, AMEA

Praveena.Rajasekar@atkinsrealis.com