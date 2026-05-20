Entrepreneur and researcher Affaan Shaikh has officially emerged from stealth to launch Neuratia Labs, a neurotechnology company building non-invasive systems to measure and interpret brain activity in real time. The company’s mission is to move brain health from subjective, episodic assessment toward continuous, data-driven understanding.

Mental and neurological conditions affect a significant portion of the global population, yet clinical practice still relies heavily on self-reported symptoms and infrequent evaluations. Neuratia Labs is addressing this gap with a wearable EEG-based platform designed to capture brain signals continuously and translate them into actionable insights on cognitive states such as stress, fatigue, and attention.

At the core of the company’s roadmap is ONYX, a non-invasive head-worn system paired with software that processes neural signals and presents them as clear, interpretable metrics. Over time, the platform is being developed toward closed-loop capability, integrating sensing with adaptive, feedback-driven neuromodulation, enabling more precise, personalized interventions.

“Today, we measure almost every aspect of physical health continuously, but the brain remains largely unmeasured outside clinical settings,” said Affaan, Founder and CEO of Neuratia Labs. “Our goal is to make brain activity measurable in real time, and ultimately usable for improving outcomes in mental health and neuro-rehabilitation.”

Neuratia Labs is initially focused on two domains:

Mental health and cognitive performance , enabling continuous tracking of brain states to support earlier detection and more informed decision-making.

, enabling continuous tracking of brain states to support earlier detection and more informed decision-making. Neuro-rehabilitation, extending recovery beyond the clinic through objective monitoring and guided interventions.

The company’s approach builds on established neuroscience insights that many conditions, such as depression, fatigue, and cognitive impairment, are not localized to a single region but arise from network-level dysfunction. By combining real-time EEG sensing with advanced signal processing and modeling, Neuratia Labs aims to capture these dynamics as they evolve, rather than after symptoms manifest.

Industry momentum is also shifting toward neuromodulation, with growing adoption of techniques such as transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). However, most current systems remain open-loop, delivered without continuous feedback. Neuratia Labs is positioning itself within the next generation of systems that can sense, interpret, and adapt in real time.

The company is currently in the prototype development stage, with plans for pilot studies and early clinical collaborations. Discussions are underway with healthcare providers and research partners to validate performance in real-world environments and refine integration into clinical workflows.

Affaan brings a background in applied research at the intersection of artificial intelligence and neuroscience, with multiple publications and prior work in health-focused AI systems. Through Neuratia Labs, he is translating that research into a deployable platform designed for both clinical and broader use.

About Neuratia Labs

Neuratia Labs is a neurotechnology startup developing non-invasive systems for continuous brain monitoring and adaptive neuromodulation. The company focuses on translating brain signals into actionable insights to improve mental health, cognitive performance, and neuro-rehabilitation outcomes.

Media Contact:

Neuratia Labs [ Dubai | Mumbai ]

info@neuratialabs.com

[Website: www.neuratialabs.com]