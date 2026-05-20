School confirms continued collaboration with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches

IBCP students gain university-accredited training while still at school

Programme blends IB academics with real-world industry experience

Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD) has renewed its partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, extending a collaboration that gives senior school students early access to university-level hospitality education and industry-led learning.

SISD students enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP) will continue to complete accredited hospitality modules delivered by Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches faculty as part of their BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business with Hospitality. The programme is available to students in Grades 11 and 12.

The partnership supports the development of future hospitality talent for a sector that plays an important role in the UAE economy, while offering students a clear, applied pathway from school to university and beyond.

Dr Lisa Bardin, IBCP Coordinator at SISD, said: “The renewal of our partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches continues to ensure SISD’s growing cohort of IBCP students gain an authentic university-style experience, with access to industry-led teaching, practical workshops and real-world hospitality expertise.

“The collaboration has proven to be a real added value, preparing our students with confidence for academic success and the next stage of their educational journey at university.”

Designed for students seeking an alternative to a purely academic route, the IBCP combines IB Diploma courses with applied, career-focused learning. At SISD, this includes sustained exposure to hospitality and business across two academic years, supported by industry-linked internships and an immersive study trip to Switzerland.

Demand for the IBCP at SISD continues to grow, with enrolment increasing from a small cohort of only three students in 2021 to 62 students today, reflecting a wider shift among families towards qualifications that balance academic rigour with real-world relevance. Graduates of the programme have progressed to leading universities worldwide, including EHL, University of Birmingham, City St George’s, University of London, and Queen Mary University of London.

Thomas, a Grade 12 student at SISD, said: “Having the opportunity to learn directly from industry experts at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches has given me real insight into the knowledge and skills that underpin the hospitality sector. Access to professional facilities and participation in hands-on workshops have made the learning practical and relevant. Experiencing this level of teaching while still at school has made university feel achievable and helped me better understand my options for the future.”

SISD IBCP students consistently achieve strong outcomes, including a 100% pass rate, 100% Distinction in BTEC qualifications, and 88% ‘A’ grades for the IB Reflective Project, significantly above the global average.

By renewing its collaboration with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, SISD continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of future-ready education in the UAE, preparing students for success at university and beyond.

About Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches: Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches (ADHA–LR), opened in September 2024, is a pioneering institution redefining hospitality education in the UAE by combining global expertise with a strong foundation in Emirati culture. The Academy offers undergraduate and graduate programs in hospitality management, including a Bachelor’s in Global Hospitality Management and a Master of Science in International Hospitality Management, with a Master’s in Sports Management and Events to follow in 2026.

With state-of-the-art facilities and an experiential learning approach, the Academy supports Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 by nurturing local talent and contributing to the future of the hospitality sector both regionally and globally.

ADHA–LR is part of the Les Roches global campus network, which includes campuses in Switzerland and Spain, and of Sommet Education, the worldwide leader in hospitality education. For more information, visit lesroches.ae

About Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD): Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD) is a leading international day and boarding school that blends a global outlook, bilingual approach, and Swiss culture, all while remaining firmly rooted in the Dubai community. Opened in 2015, SISD is the largest Swiss school outside of Switzerland, with over 2,900 students from more than 100 nationalities.

With a mission to inspire confident and enthusiastic lifelong learners, SISD offers unique bilingual and STEAM programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class education for students aged 3 to 18. For more information, please visit sisd.ae

Media Contact:

Ananda Shakespeare, MCIPR

Shakespeare Communications

ananda@shakespearecomms.com

+971 50 296 0503

