Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The International Criminal Police Organization, INTERPOL, honored Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, in recognition of his outstanding contributions and continued efforts in supporting institutional excellence, as well as his role in promoting a culture of collaboration, responsibility, and operational distinction. The organization also commended his initiatives aimed at enhancing workplace environments and supporting practices that contribute to improved performance efficiency and sustainable positive impact across various sectors.

This recognition comes as part of the organization’s efforts to acknowledge influential figures who have contributed to advancing the principles of collective institutional work, strengthening the values of dedication and professional commitment, and fostering work environments built on innovation and continuous development.

Naser Taher expressed his pride in receiving the recognition, noting that it represents an important milestone in his professional journey and a motivation to continue working with a strong sense of responsibility and commitment. He said:

“This recognition reflects an approach grounded in the importance of institutional excellence and the need to invest in people as the fundamental pillar for achieving success and progress. It also reinforces our belief that building successful work environments is not defined solely by achievements and numbers, but by fostering a culture based on trust, integration, and teamwork, ultimately contributing to enhanced performance and the creation of new opportunities for growth and development.”

He added: “We take great pride in receiving this recognition from a distinguished international organization, and we consider it a strong incentive to continue supporting meaningful initiatives that promote excellence, elevate professional standards, and strengthen the culture of responsibility and giving.”

MultiBank Group reaffirmed that investing in leadership talent and promoting a culture of responsible performance and institutional excellence remain central to its vision, reflecting the Group’s ongoing commitment to building a business ecosystem founded on trust, professionalism, governance, and the creation of sustainable global value.