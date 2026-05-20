Dubai, UAE – Idealz Holding, the Dubai-based powerhouse behind the globally recognised ‘Shop & Win’ model, has announced the signing of a new franchise agreement in Venezuela, marking another milestone in the international expansion of a homegrown success story.

The move reinforces Dubai’s growing reputation as a launchpad for scalable, globally relevant digital business models, with Idealz Holding continuing to export its proprietary incentive-driven commerce platform into high-growth markets worldwide.

From its origins in Dubai in 2016, Idealz Holding has evolved into a category-defining player, pioneering a new approach to e-commerce that integrates everyday shopping with reward-led engagement. Built in Dubai and refined through one of the world’s most dynamic consumer markets, the model has demonstrated strong cross-border adaptability and appeal.

Today, the company operates across an expanding global footprint, with an established presence in the UAE, United Kingdom, Mexico, and Lebanon, alongside signed expansions in Iraq, Kurdistan, and Syria, and letters of intent secured in Colombia and Paraguay.

Through platforms such as Dream Dubai, developed in collaboration with Dubai’s public sector, and its international brands of Idealz and Winnrz, Idealz Holding continues to reflect the city’s ambition to lead in digital innovation, customer experience, and next-generation commerce.

To date, Idealz Holding has built a global customer base exceeding 6.5 million users, created over 15,000 winners worldwide, and awarded prizes valued at more than AED450 million, positioning it as one of the most impactful exporters of consumer-facing digital concepts to emerge from Dubai.

Commenting on the expansion, Jad Toubayly, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Idealz Holding, said:

“Dubai has always been at the heart of our journey. It is a city that enables bold ideas to scale beyond borders.

Venezuela represents a natural next step in our expansion across Latin America, where we see strong alignment with our model and significant long-term potential. What we have built is a concept with universal relevance and one that resonates across cultures by transforming everyday transactions into something more meaningful.

Our ambition is to continue expanding our model to the world, establishing it as a new standard in global commerce.”

As Idealz Holding continues its international growth, its long-term vision remains clear: to build the leading platform where shopping and winning come together.

About Idealz Holding

Idealz Holding is a Dubai-headquartered global technology company and the creator of the ‘Shop & Win’ model, an incentive-driven commerce concept that combines everyday shopping with the opportunity to win life-changing prizes.

Founded in 2016, the company operates across multiple international markets, including the UAE, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Lebanon, with ongoing expansion into Latin America and the Middle East.

To date, Idealz Holding has built a global customer base of over 6.5 million users, created more than 15,000 winners, and awarded prizes exceeding AED450,000,000. Through its portfolio of brands, including Idealz, Dream Dubai and Winnrz, the company continues to deliver engaging, accessible, and rewarding customer experiences