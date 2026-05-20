Additional baggage allowance also available during selected off-peak airport check-in hours

Airline encourages guests to plan ahead for the busy Eid al-Adha and summer travel period

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways is preparing for a busy Eid al-Adha and summer travel season, with strong demand expected across its expanding global network.

To help guests travel more easily during the peak holiday period, the airline is encouraging travellers to plan ahead and make use of its expanded check-in options, digital services, and seasonal travel benefits.

With destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and North America, guests flying to or transiting through Abu Dhabi can benefit from a range of benefits designed to make travel more convenient during the busy holiday season.

Earn Miles and Extra Baggage with City and Home Check-In

From 19 May to 16 August, guests using any Etihad City Check-in location in Abu Dhabi via the Morafiq app or website for AED 40 per person will receive 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles and a 3kg additional baggage allowance.

Etihad’s City Check-In locations include the Cruise Terminal 1, Mussafah, Madinat Zayed, and Lulu Hypermarket in Al Ain, allowing guests to check in and drop their bags up to 24 hours before departure and avoid airport queues.

Guests using Home Check-In in Abu Dhabi during the same period will also receive 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles and a 3kg additional baggage allowance. Available through the Morafiq app and website, the service enables guests to complete check-in from their home, hotel or office, including baggage collection, seat selection and boarding pass delivery.

Etihad also continues to offer Early Bag Drop at Zayed International Airport up to 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before flights to the United States.

Additional Baggage Allowance During Off-Peak Check-In

Guests checking in at Zayed International Airport during selected off-peak periods will also receive a 3kg additional baggage allowance:

Morning: 09:30-11:30

Afternoon: 14:30-18:30

Evening: 21:30-23:30

Late Night: 02:30-06:30

Top Travel Tips for a Smoother Journey

Etihad recommends guests arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure during the Eid al-Adha and summer travel period.

Guests can also use the Etihad mobile app to check in from 30 hours before departure, access digital boarding passes, receive real-time flight and gate updates, and track baggage on selected routes.

Guests are reminded to review baggage guidelines before travelling. Power banks, removable-battery smart bags and e-smoking devices must be carried in cabin baggage only.

Full details on check-in services, baggage guidelines and travel information are available on Etihad Airways.

Explore More with the Abu Dhabi Pass

Guests visiting or stopping over in Abu Dhabi can benefit from the Abu Dhabi Pass, which includes discounts at leading attractions, cultural sites, restaurants and leisure destinations across the emirate, alongside a complimentary local SIM or eSIM with data.

The pass includes offers at attractions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan and selected Yas Island experiences, helping visitors make the most of their time in Abu Dhabi this summer.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +97150 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae