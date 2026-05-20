DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways Group today announced a post-tax profit of QAR 7.08bn (US$ 1.94bn) for financial year 2025/26. The results demonstrate a robust performance against a final month impacted by significant geopolitical events, reaffirming its position as one of global aviation’s most resilient Groups.

Throughout financial year 2025/26, the Group continued to develop, innovate and provide world-class services and experiences to passengers and businesses.

The airline carried more than 41.8 million passengers, maintaining extensive global connectivity through Hamad International Airport. The Group’s cargo division continued to excel, having transported more than 1.43 million tonnes of chargeable weight, advancing its position as the world’s largest air freight carrier with a 12% global market share.

The airline also maintained industry‑leading punctuality, achieving an 86% on‑time performance, placing it firmly among the top five most punctual carriers worldwide, and securing the most coveted recognition in global airline operations benchmarking, the Cirium Platinum Award for Operational Excellence.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hamad Al-Khater, said: "It is not often that a single financial year asks an organisation to demonstrate both the best of what it can achieve and the depth of what it can withstand. The 2025/26 financial year did both, and the Qatar Airways Group rose to each in turn.

"These results speak to the strength of this Group across every measure that matters — a strong balance sheet, industry-leading operations, partnerships of real depth, and people who maintained the standards this Group is known for, even under the most demanding conditions.

"Behind every result are 57,800 people, working across more than 90 countries. In the final weeks of the financial year, many of them were managing an active crisis with a standard of professionalism that defines this organisation as much as any financial metric, and it deserves to be recognised.

"We are actively rebuilding our global network with the confidence that comes from a balance sheet that has never been stronger, partnerships that proved their depth when we needed them most, and an organisation that has demonstrated, under genuine pressure, exactly what it is capable of.”

Key achievements of 2025/26 financial year:

Record-Breaking Fleet Expansion: Qatar Airways Group signed landmark agreements with Boeing and GE Aerospace for the acquisition and servicing of up to 210 aircraft and 400 engines, among the most significant fleet commitments in commercial aviation history.

World’s Best Airline - For a Record Ninth Time: Qatar Airways was named World’s Best Airline 2025 by Skytrax, an unprecedented recognition that cements its excellence in global aviation.

Cirium Platinum Award for Operational Excellence: Recognising the airline’s 86% on-time performance and elite operational standards, placing it among the world’s top five most punctual carriers.

World’s Most Connected Widebody Fleet: Qatar Airways operates the world’s first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet, with high-speed in-flight connectivity live across Boeing 777, Airbus A350, and Boeing 787-8 aircraft, bringing seamless and free in-flight internet to passengers on various routes worldwide, including long-haul and ultra-long-haul.

Hamad International Airport - Best in the Middle East: For the 11th consecutive year, Skytrax recognised Hamad International Airport as the Best Airport in the Middle East, underlining it as the region’s premier aviation gateway.



For the 11th consecutive year, Skytrax recognised Hamad International Airport as the Best Airport in the Middle East, underlining it as the region’s premier aviation gateway. Best Airport Shopping for Third Consecutive Year: Qatar Duty Free was awarded Best Airport Shopping globally by Skytrax for the third successive year, reflecting continued investment in the passenger retail and hospitality experience at Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Cargo - Unrivalled Global Freight Leadership: With 1.43 million tonnes of chargeable freight transported and a commanding 12% global market share, Qatar Airways Cargo reinforced its status as the world’s largest international air cargo carrier.

Looking ahead, Qatar Airways continues to rebuild its global schedule, underpinned by sound business principles, reaching more than 160 destinations by summer 2026. This will enable travellers from around the world to experience its award-winning service onboard, including staying connected via Starlink and seamlessly connecting through state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport in Doha.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ title for an unprecedented ninth time at the 2025 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways was previously named the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, and has yet again received recognition for ‘World's Best Business Class’, and ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways has also been lauded with the ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ title for the 13th time.

Qatar Airways recently received the Platinum performance recognition by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to the airline’s unwavering commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

This summer, Qatar Airways will fly to over 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. The airport has been recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the third year in a row by Skytrax.

Hamad International Airport has previously been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. Qatar Airways was the first airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001).

As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

For further information, visit qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app.