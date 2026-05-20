Aggreko (Middle East) Limited and InoWatti a.s. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) 2026 to advance solutions that convert flared and stranded gas into power for high‑density computing and other industrial uses.

The agreement outlines a joint framework for deploying modular gas‑to‑power systems at flare‑gas sites across Oman. Under the MoU, Aggreko leads the technical delivery, providing gas‑to‑power generation and engineered energy solutions. InoWatti manages commercial development, including site identification, operator engagement, and integration of mobile high‑density computing infrastructure.

“This agreement strengthens our commitment to helping operators reduce flaring through practical, scalable energy solutions. By pairing Aggreko’s gas‑to‑power capabilities with InoWatti’s commercial and flexible computing infrastructure, we see a clear opportunity to turn previously wasted gas into productive power that supports operational performance and emissions reduction,” commented James Smith, Business Development Manager, Projects & Gas, at Aggreko Middle East.

The partnership supports national objectives under Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises emissions reduction, improved resource efficiency, and the adoption of technologies that enhance operational sustainability in the oil and gas sector.

“InoWatti's expertise in flare gas monetisation, combined with Aggreko's world-class power generation expertise, creates a compelling proposition for oil and gas operators looking to eliminate flaring and unlock new revenue streams,” adds Jakub Hlavenka, CEO at InoWatti a.s.

Together, the partners will focus on flare‑gas environments where permanent infrastructure is not economically viable, including early‑stage production sites, remote fields, and locations with intermittent or low‑volume gas streams.

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About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions. We design, deploy and optimise the flexible energy and temperature solutions that are essential to our customers’ operations.

We work across all major industries and bring deep sector expertise to shaping solutions around our customers’ needs. We use our experience of working in demanding environments and complex applications to engineer reliable, efficient and sustainable solutions that meet our customers’ needs, from critical emergencies to long-term energy security.

In a world of growing energy demand and an increasing focus on sustainability, we are setting the pace. We are investing in new markets, new applications and the sustainable equipment, fuels and services that power our customers and their energy transition, wherever they are on their journey.

Headquartered in the UK, we employ over 8,000 people worldwide and are active in over 80 countries. We are part of the Aggreko group, which includes specialists in every aspect of energy and temperature control.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aggreko.com/en-ae/

About InoWatti

InoWatti is a Czech energy technology company headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, with regional operations in Muscat, Oman, and an active presence across the Middle East. The company's mission is to eliminate routine gas flaring by converting wasted associated gas into a productive energy source, turning an environmental liability into a profitable asset for oil and gas operators.

InoWatti offers three fully managed, zero-CAPEX solutions: Flare to Power, PowerBridge, and GridMax, each tailored to a different stage of the energy value chain. By deploying modular gas-to-power units directly at the flare site, InoWatti enables operators to generate new revenue streams, improve ESG performance, achieve regulatory compliance, and power co-located data center operations, all without any upfront investment.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.inowatti.com