Accelerates AI driven transformation through expanded agentic AI and data engineering capabilities that underpin NTT DATA’s AI strategy

Adds 1,000 Azure engineers and AI specialists to scale cloud and AI delivery capabilities

Advances NTT DATA’s North America leadership position, scaling industry aligned AI led innovation across its cloud services and Microsoft Business Unit

Builds on NTT DATA’s position as the fastest-growing Microsoft GSI partner, accelerating co-innovation in enterprise AI

Dubai, UAE – NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and IT services, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire WinWire, an award-winning Microsoft partner specializing in Agentic AI, AI on Azure, data engineering and cloud-native development as foundational capabilities for enterprise AI. The acquisition strengthens NTT DATA’s position as a trusted partner to help organizations move beyond experimentation to operationalize AI at scale.

The acquisition further advances NTT DATA’s enterprise AI strategy as demand accelerates for AI-driven, cloud-native transformation. By expanding capabilities across data platforms, agentic AI and modern applications, NTT DATA is sharpening its ability to deliver production-ready AI solutions aligned to industry needs, reinforcing its leadership as Microsoft’s Global System Integrator (GSI) Growth Champion Partner of the Year.

Upon closing, WinWire will add more than 1,000 skilled Azure engineers and Microsoft specialists to NTT DATA, bringing deep experience across Microsoft environments, including Microsoft Fabric and Azure AI Foundry. This expanded talent base will strengthen NTT DATA’s global Microsoft practice and accelerate the delivery of next generation AI and cloud solutions.

These expanded capabilities, combined with WinWire’s proven industry specialization and long-standing partnership with Microsoft, will enhance NTT DATA’s ability to deliver industry specific, cloud native and agentic AI solutions that address complex business challenges securely and consistently.

As enterprises increasingly demand AI platforms that support enterprise-wide transformation, industry analysts estimate the global AI market will grow from $390 billion to nearly $3.5 trillion over the next decade, highlighting the scale of AI adoption across enterprises.

By combining NTT DATA’s full-stack capabilities, industry expertise and managed services with WinWire’s specialized strengths in modern applications, data engineering and agentic AI, the companyis uniquely positioned to help clients develop and scale AI solutions and unlock value from AI across the enterprise. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with global delivery centers in India, WinWire is a trusted Microsoft partner and a six time Microsoft Partner of the Year Award winner and finalist, supporting enterprises in establishing AI ready digital foundations and scaling intelligent, cloud based solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.

“The acquisition of WinWire is a decisive step in advancing our enterprise AI strategy and expanding our leadership in Microsoft Azure and AI-powered cloud transformation,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO and Chief AI Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. “By combining WinWire’s deep expertise in cloud-native development and agentic AI with NTT DATA’s global scale, this positions us to lead the shift to enterprise AI, enabling clients to move from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment and achieve meaningful business outcomes.”

Building on NTT DATA’s strategic partnership with Microsoft

The agreement builds on NTT DATA’s long-standing strategic partnership with Microsoft, combining its global scale with WinWire’s award-winning expertise in Azure-based AI and data transformation.

WinWire is also a member of the Microsoft Agentic Partner Alliance Program, further strengthening joint innovation and execution for industry-specific AI solutions.

WinWire will complement NTT DATA’s Global Business Unit for Microsoft Cloud, established to meet rising demand for secure, AI-driven enterprise transformation. The business unit spans Microsoft Cloud, security and AI, supported by more than 24,000 Microsoft certifications and operates across more than 50 countries.

The combined capabilities also reinforce NTT DATA’s ability to co-innovate and co-sell with Microsoft, building on its recognition as Microsoft’s 2025 Global System Integrator Growth Champion partner of the year.

“As a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner recognized through multiple awards over the years, we built WinWire with a clear focus on delivering meaningful Microsoft Azure and AI-led transformation for our enterprise clients,” said Ashu Goel, CEO, WinWire. “Joining NTT DATA marks an exciting new chapter, allowing us to extend our capabilities to a much broader global client base. Together, we are well positioned to accelerate innovation and shape the next wave of AI-driven transformation for our clients.”

“As enterprises look to unlock the full value of AI on Microsoft Azure, the role of skilled partners has never been more critical,” said Stephen Boyle, CVP, Enterprise Partner Solutions Microsoft. “By combining NTT DATA’s global scale with WinWire's expertise in cloud-native development and agentic AI, this acquisition enhances our joint ability to co-innovate and deliver transformative solutions.”

Advancing client outcomes through cloud-native and AI-driven transformation

WinWire brings differentiated agentic AI, including its Agentic AI @ Scale framework, enabling the design and deployment of intelligent, autonomous systems embedded directly into enterprise workflows. Its portfolio of AI frameworks and industry accelerators helps organizations move from pilot initiatives to enterprise-scale AI adoption.

The combined portfolio spanning infrastructure, applications, data, AI and managed services will enable faster time to value and secure enterprise-scale AI deployment.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Rothschild & Co acted as the exclusive financial advisor to NTT DATA on the transaction.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About WinWire

WinWire unleashes the Power of Agentic AI to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers gain competitive advantage. WinWire is at the forefront of enabling enterprises in the Healthcare and Software and Digital Platforms (SDP) sectors to embark on a transformative Agentic AI journey.

As a globally recognized, multi-award-winning Agentic AI firm, WinWire delivers a spectrum of AI-led digital transformational services that include: