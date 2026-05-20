Muscat: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today the successful conclusion of its advisory role for PIF’s Saudi Omani Investment Company (SOIC) as Sole Global Coordinator on the First Accelerated Bookbuild (ABB) in Oman. The ABB involved a share sale of SOIC’s stake in OQ Base Industries (OQBI), Oman’s only integrated methanol, ammonia & LPG Producer. The transaction involved the placement of 127,136,289 shares, representing a total value of USD 92.5 million on behalf of the SOIC, a PIF-wholly owned company.

This landmark transaction represents the first accelerated bookbuild offering ever executed in Oman’s capital markets, and the first ABB launched in the region following recent geopolitical tensions. Structured as a cross-border sale, with the Firm advising a Saudi client, the offering drew exceptionally strong demand from both domestic and international investors. The book was fully covered within one hour of launch, and the transaction was successfully completed within four hours.

The offering was priced at an approximate 52% premium to the share price as of 31 December 2025, underscoring the resilience of regional capital markets and the sustained appeal of Omani assets. In addition to robust participation from local investors, the transaction attracted significant demand from global institutional investors across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Christopher Laing, Head of ECM at EFG Hermes’ Investment Banking division, added: “We are proud to have advised PIF on SOIC’s ABB on this cross-border transaction. Successfully executing the first ABB in Oman exemplifies our commitment to deepening regional liquidity and our ability to provide strategic advisory services that connect international capital with premier opportunities in the GCC. This deal further solidifies EFG Hermes’ position as the advisor of choice for complex equity capital market mandates across the region. Achieving this milestone for SOIC amid a volatile geopolitical landscape is a testament to the strength of our integrated platform and our deep-rooted institutional relationships. The successful completion of Oman’s inaugural ABB highlights the growing sophistication of the local market and our team’s ability to maintain orderly market performance even under challenging regional conditions.”

In 2025, EFG Hermes advised on 18 equity capital market (ECM) transactions, 16 debt capital market (DCM) transactions, and 8 M&A transactions across the region, with notable engagements in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Egypt. These activities highlight the firm’s leadership in regional capital markets and its ongoing role in connecting regional and international investors with strategic opportunities.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in five countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for very small and micro business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain

Learn more about us at www.efgholding.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efgholding.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efgholding.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efgholding.com