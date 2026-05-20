DUBAI, UAE: HOLM Developments has officially awarded the main construction contract for LINEA by HOLM to Aroma International Building Contracting. This appointment marks a pivotal milestone for the developer’s second residential project in the heart of Jumeirah Garden City. The move follows exceptional market response, with the project reaching a complete sell-out prior to its public launch.

Construction commenced earlier this quarter, with handover finalized for the first quarter of 2028. The selection of Aroma International Building Contracting brings extensive expertise to the project, as the firm is recognized as one of the UAE’s premier contractors with a proven track record of delivering high-profile developments for major entities such as Emaar.

"We chose Aroma because of the clarity they bring to the construction process, their extensive delivery experience, and the significant value they add through quality execution," said Mahmud Raad, Chief Development Officer of HOLM Developments. "It was essential for us to partner with a contractor that understands the specific level of detail and consistency we demand for the Holm brand".

Designed as a low-rise residential development, LINEA by HOLM focuses on practical layouts and premium material finishes tailored for modern urban living. The project features a comprehensive suite of amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool, a rooftop padel court, a gym, landscaped outdoor areas, and children’s play spaces. Each residence will be equipped with integrated smart home systems, fully fitted interiors, and high-end appliances.

Mahmud Raad, Chief Development Officer at HOLM Developments, added: "Our focus is now on execution and delivering LINEA exactly as intended from the outset. The project was created to offer comfortable, central living, and we are pleased to confirm that construction is progressing on schedule".

The announcement reinforces HOLM Developments' growing influence in the Dubai real estate market. According to Dubai Land Department (DLD) data, the company ranked as the top-performing developer by transaction volume in Jumeirah Garden City during Q1 2026.