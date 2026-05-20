Essa Sharif:

‘Our goal is to address organisers’ challenges and explore proposals to further stimulate the growth of the sports sector’

Dubai organizes 511 sporting events annually, including 114 international championships, attracting more than 2.7 million participants

Ahmed Al Fahim:

‘Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033’ aims to increase number of people practicing sports to 2.6 million and raise spectators’ attendance to 4.1 million

Meeting included an exclusive tour of the ‘JA Sports & Shooting Club’ in Jebel Ali to showcase state-of-the-art integrated facilities

DUBAI: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) organised an extensive and engaging meeting bringing together elite sports event organisers, owners of sports facilities and industry stakeholders to discuss strategic trends and directions for the future of sports in the emirate.

Held in partnership with the ‘JA Sports & Shooting Club’ at JA The Resort in Jebel Ali, the session focused on ways to support and develop events, complemented by an exclusive tour of the region’s latest integrated, multi-use sports destination ahead of its official opening.

Ambitious vision and strategic investments

During the meeting, DSC presented a comprehensive overview of the ‘Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033’, which is aimed at consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading global sports hub. The strategy’s vision is based on continued investment in world-class infrastructure capable of attracting international events, while simultaneously supporting the local sports ecosystem and enhancing a broader community participation and engagement.

Effective partnership with private sector

An integral part of the discussions, Essa Sharif, Director of Sports Events Department at Dubai Sports Council, was pleased with the outcome of the meeting. “We are pleased to listen to sports event organisers and understand the key challenges they face. Together, we discussed plans and solutions that transform these challenges into opportunities and initiatives that will serve as incentives to develop Dubai’s sports sector further and elevate the level and standard of event organisation to achieve excellence and stability. This friendly gathering aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the council and the private sector,” he noted.

“Sports events in Dubai have transcended traditional competition to become vital tools for improving quality of life and supporting the national economy, while solidifying the emirate’s position as a leading global sports destination,” Sharif added.

Record growth indicators

The ‘Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033’ is a comprehensive roadmap launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Chairman of the DSC to position the emirate as the world’s leading sporting city by 2033. The strategy aims to leverage sport as a primary driver of economic growth, community well-being and global competitiveness. The plan is built around four strategic pillars containing 19 core programmes and 75 actionable initiatives focused on community, events, clubs and talent housed within Dubai.

The Director of Sports Events highlighted strong growth indicators in all spheres, including hosting over 115 international training camps, and organising 511 annual sports events - 114 of which are international, and attracting over 2.7 million participants in the bargain.

Empowering youth and emerging talent

“We are not merely setting an agenda for events, but we are committed to build a sustainable sports culture while acting as a strategic umbrella providing logistical support and guidance. Furthermore, we prioritise youth development and discover emerging talents in sports such as football, golf, padel and badminton, while creating professional pathways for them. We will continue to host high-impact international events, showcasing to the world the quality of our infrastructure and our superior organisational capabilities,” Sharif stressed.

Strategic thinking

Ahmed Al Fahim, Director of the Strategic Development Office at the Dubai Sports Council, lauded the principles laid out in the ‘Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033’ that outlines aggressive economic and social metrics that will witness the near doubling of the sports sector’s annual contribution to Dubai’s GDP from AED 10.17 billion to AED 18.3 billion, growing the number of residents actively participating in sports from 1.6 million to 2.6 million, increasing the annual attendance at major sporting events from 1.67 million to 4.1 million visitors.

A world-class destination

Ralph Porciani, CEO of JA Resorts & Hotels, was convinced that his institution had a crucial role to play in detailing the overall Dubai story.

“JA Sports & Shooting Club represents a significant milestone in our long-term vision to contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s evolution as a global hub for sport, wellbeing, and lifestyle. As a homegrown brand, we are proud to unveil this world class integrated facility alongside Dubai Sports Council, offering a first look at what is set to become a key part of Dubai’s evolving sports landscape. It has been particularly rewarding to work closely with Dubai Sports Council and align with the broader Dubai Sports 2033 vision, ensuring that this destination plays a role in shaping the future of sport in the emirate,” he remarked.

“In line with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, we have created an environment that goes beyond infrastructure, bringing together sport, hospitality, and community in a seamless and integrated way. As we move towards opening soon to the public and continue to invest in future-forward experiences, this development reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s ambitions on the global stage while delivering lasting value to athletes, partners, and visitors alike,” Porciani added.

The meeting, held at JA Lake View Hotel at JA The Resort, included a field tour of the “JA Sports & Shooting Club” facilities ahead of its official launch later this summer. The tour featured the UAE’s most advanced indoor shooting complex.

The club serves as an integrated sports destination featuring six FIFA-certified football pitches, two cricket ovals, racquet sports facilities, a 9-hole golf course and extensive equestrian arenas, further enhancing Dubai’s capacity to host global tournaments and training camps, all in one place.