Airport International Group Foundation Partners with Pioneers for Training and Development to Launch Seventh Cohort of ′Hirfati′(Amman, Jordan – 26 April 2026) — Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF), the executive arm of Airport International Group’s philanthropic activities, has signed a partnership agreement with Pioneers for Training and Development, appointing them as the new implementing NGO for AIGF’s Hirfati Training Center in Al-Jizah.

The agreement was formalized by the Chairman of Airport International Group Foundation, Omar M. Masri, and the Founder of Pioneers for Training and Development, Sulieman Alsukkar, during a signing ceremony that was held at Queen Alia International Airport in the presence of AIG board members. This collaboration marks the beginning of the program’s seventh cohort, building on a successful legacy of empowering local youth and women.

The selection of Pioneers followed a structured and competitive evaluation process, underscoring AIGF’s commitment to transparency and high-impact corporate social responsibility (CSR) implementation. As the first foundation of its kind in the Middle East established by an airport operator, AIGF serves as a pioneering model of a dedicated development arm that brings its CSR initiatives under a unified framework.

By leveraging the NGO’s local presence and expertise, the partnership aims to strengthen community-based vocational training and economic empowerment within Al-Jizah.

To date, the Hirfati Center has celebrated 694 graduates. The upcoming cohort will target individuals aged 18–35, offering 11 diverse training tracks. These include vocational skills such as Hybrid Car Maintenance, Fashion Design and Tailoring, Hair Dressing, Barbering, as well as educational courses in English, AI in Business, Microsoft Outlook Communications, Custom Clearance, and Data Entry. The programs also integrate essential life skills and employability training to ensure participants are market ready.

Commenting on AIGF’s commitment to its CSR initiatives, Omar M. Masri said, “The Hirfati Training Center stands as a cornerstone of our efforts to drive meaningful change within our local communities. At Airport International Group Foundation, we believe that long-term community development is built on trust and excellence. This is why we implemented a rigorous, transparent selection process to identify an implementing NGO that shares our values and vision. By appointing Pioneers, we are reinforcing our commitment to merit-based collaboration and the sustainable empowerment of the people of Al-Jizah.”

Sulieman Alsukkar added, “We are eager to bring our community-driven approach to the Hirfati Training Center, ensuring that our programs are deeply rooted in the unique needs of Al-Jizah. Our commitment is to deliver high-quality training that paves a clear path toward employability and sustainable livelihoods for local youth and women.”

It is worth noting that Pioneers for Training and Development brings a strong emphasis on female inclusion, vocational training, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship. The NGO will utilize the Hirfati Training Center as a local hub for incubation and community engagement. This strategic collaboration signals a reinforced investment in Al-Jizah and the long-term empowerment of its residents.

About Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF)

AIGF is the executive arm of philanthropic activities of Airport International Group – the Jordanian company responsible for the rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA). Established in 2019 and officially launched in 2021, AIGF is guided by UN Sustainable Development Goals, with focused efforts on three key pillars: Youth Empowerment, Neighboring Community Development and Environmental Sustainability.

Through its ‘Hirfati’ training center in Al Jizah, the area in which QAIA is located, AIGF provides year-round vocational courses designed to equip youth with practical skills for today’s job market. AIGF has also implemented diverse community initiatives tailored to local needs, including school and football field renovations, football training programs for children and tree-planting campaigns.

As of October 2025, ‘Hirfati’ had graduated 694 individuals qualified to enter the labor market with practical, income-generating skills. In recognition of its commitment to sustainable and socially responsible practices, AIGF received an outstanding 93/100 rating for the year 2024 from ESG Score, a leading independent European extra-financial rating agency.

For more information, please visit:

www.aig.aero/English/About-Us/Pages/AirportInternationalGroupFoundation.aspx