Manama – Arabian Gulf University welcomed sixth-year students in the Doctor of Medicine program at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences with a warm reception and inspiring motivational messages, coinciding with their return to campus to take their final exams in person.

His Excellency the University President, Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, along with the Vice Presidents, deans of the colleges, and department heads, welcomed the students, greeting them on their return and monitoring their attendance during the in-person exams at the university’s main campus. His Excellency emphasized the university’s commitment to fostering direct communication with students and creating a supportive and motivating learning environment that addresses both academic and psychological needs, thereby helping to ensure their readiness during this important stage.

His Excellency the University President said: “At Arabian Gulf University, we are committed to ensuring that our students feel the university stands by them, supports them in all circumstances, and provides them with a safe and stimulating learning environment that helps them focus and boosts their self-confidence as they fulfill their academic obligations” . Meanwhile, the Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Mohammed Maddin, said: “They’re back… Nothing has changed here: the same faces, the same commitment, and the same dedication to their future… We are one with them and for them; we remain steadfast when circumstances change… and we carry on for their sake.”

The participation of academic leaders in the reception demonstrated the university’s approach of fostering closeness with students and strengthening the interactive relationship between them and faculty members, thereby supporting the educational process and contributing to enhancing the quality of the university experience.

Meanwhile, the Institutional Communication Center, in partnership with the Deanship of Student Affairs, organized a welcome reception that included the distribution of GCC flag pins, hot beverages, and sweets, alongside displays featuring photos of students nearing graduation as children in their early years, and other displays featuring motivational messages with sentimental and humanitarian themes.

The messages on display conveyed a variety of meanings, encouraging students to work hard, build self-confidence, take advantage of available academic opportunities, and continue striving for excellence. Among them were: “You don’t have to be a superhero today; it’s enough that you didn’t give up,” and “Amid the chaos of events, remember that building yourself up is the greatest investment in your future,” as well as phrases emphasizing the value of resilience and mental balance during the preceding periods.

This initiative embodies the Arabian Gulf University’s commitment to supporting its students in all circumstances and prioritizing their well-being and mental health alongside their academic journey, thereby strengthening their sense of belonging and preparing them to take their final exams in a supportive and encouraging environment.