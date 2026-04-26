Egypt: Ora Developers Egypt has officially started handing over the first residential units at ZED East in New Cairo, marking the debut of ready-to-move-in homes. The initial deliveries are taking place in the Sage phase, featuring a selection of standalone residences designed to offer a modern living experience within a thoughtfully planned community.

This step signals a major transition for ZED East, as it moves from development into a fully operational residential destination. It also underscores Ora Developers Egypt’s commitment to delivering on schedule and bringing its vision of integrated communities to life.

The Sage phase introduces a range of housing options, including villas, twin houses, townhouses, and duplexes, catering to diverse lifestyle needs. It represents the first in a sequence of upcoming deliveries, with Sage Extension set to follow as part of the project’s broader rollout plan.

Located in the heart of New Cairo and spanning 332 feddans, ZED East is designed as a fully integrated community. The development includes 5,379 multi-family units alongside 1,000 standalone homes, with more than three-quarters of the total land area dedicated to open spaces, greenery, and internal roads, creating a sense of openness and balance throughout.

Construction progress continues to advance steadily across the site. Landscaping works have reached 75% completion, while external finishes for standalone units stand at 95%. Road infrastructure is 80% complete, and external works for multi-family buildings have reached 70%. Concrete works for the Sage Extension phase have also been finalized, supporting the next stages of delivery.

Haitham Abdel Azim, CEO of Ora Developers Egypt, said: “Starting first-phase deliveries at ZED East marks a key milestone in the execution of our strategy, centered on developing integrated communities and upholding strict delivery timelines and quality standards. This achievement reflects our ability to translate plans into tangible realities that meet our clients’ expectations and reinforce their confidence in Ora Developers Egypt’s projects.”

He added: “We continue to advance at a strong and steady pace across the project’s remaining phases, with a clear focus on delivering an integrated living experience from the first day of handover, further strengthening ZED East’s position as one of the leading residential destinations in East Cairo.”

ZED East is designed to offer a comprehensive lifestyle experience, incorporating 126,193 sqm of administrative space, 22,288 sqm of retail areas, and a cinema complex spanning 4,833 sqm. The development also features the ZED East Sports Club, covering approximately 40 feddans, with its first phase already operational. The club provides a wide range of sports facilities, academies, and open spaces that support an active and social lifestyle, with Club Side Towers introducing the first residential towers in New Cairo overlooking the club, extending this experience into a distinct residential offering.

It is worth noting that Ora Developers’ projects are characterized by vibrant communities that offer a fully integrated urban experience. Since entering the Egyptian market in 2018, the company has established its presence through a vision centered on harnessing the beauty of Egypt’s natural landscapes. It is currently developing a number of residential, commercial, sports, and hospitality projects across East and West Cairo (ZED El Sheikh Zayed, ZED East, Solana East, and Solana West), in addition to the Silversands project on the North Coast.

About Ora Developers Group:

Ora Developers Group has a proven track record of creating beautiful environments that balance exceptional thinking with enduringly sensitive design in several markets such as Cyprus, Grenada, Pakistan, and Egypt. Ora Developers Group’s developments are living, breathing lifestyle destinations with a real sense of community spirit – bringing opportunity for all and offering a wide range of enjoyable lifestyle experiences.

Ora Developers Egypt Group entered the Egyptian market in 2018 to become the first in the country to introduce park-side living with the sole vision of harnessing the natural beauty of Egypt’s extraordinary landscapes and managing the development process from conception to realization. In addition to the various residential development projects: ZED El Sheikh Zayed, ZED East, Pyramids Hills, Solana East by Ora, Solana West by Ora, and Silversands North Coast. Ora Developers Egypt Group boasts leading investments in commercial real estate, office spaces, parks, sports, and recreational clubs, as well as hospitality.