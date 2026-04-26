Cairo, Egypt – Nokia today announced that it has selected Egypt as its support hub for the Middle East and Africa, establishing a centralized operational center in Cairo to support regional activities and customer operations. As digital transformation accelerates across the region, driven by 5G expansion, cloud adoption, and rising data consumption, service providers and enterprises are managing increasingly complex networks, creating demand for scalable, high-quality support models that ensure service continuity, operational efficiency, and faster response times.

By establishing its regional hub in Egypt, Nokia is enhancing its ability to deliver centralized, efficient, and consistent support services at scale. The hub will provide shared services, ensure effective time-zone coverage, and enable closer collaboration with customers and internal teams, supporting faster issue resolution, improved service delivery, and enhanced customer experience. It will support all Nokia business groups, including Global Services and Operations, Network Infrastructure, and Mobile Infrastructure, while streamlining processes, reducing operational complexity, and improving scalability. Designed as a multi-purpose facility, the hub brings together specialized expertise, optimizes resource utilization, and standardizes best practices to deliver consistent, high-quality services aligned with evolving customer needs.

The selection of Egypt reflects Nokia’s belief in the country’s strategic location, strong digital infrastructure, and highly skilled talent pool. These strengths position Egypt as a regional hub for connectivity and technology, capable of supporting large-scale operations. “This milestone underscores our confidence in Egypt as a strategic hub for the Middle East and Africa. By centralizing our support operations in Cairo, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-quality, efficient services to our customers while leveraging the exceptional talent and capabilities available in the country,” said Mikko Lavanti, President of Middle East and Africa at Nokia.