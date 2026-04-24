KUWAIT CITY - Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, confirmed today that it will resume direct flights from its dedicated Terminal 5 at Kuwait International Airport starting Sunday, April 26, following the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority's announcement of the resumption of operations at the airport.

The resumption comes after a 55-day suspension of airspace since February 28, imposed due to the regional situation and Iranian attacks on Kuwait.

CEO: 'Reconnecting Kuwait to the World'

Jazeera Airways CEO Barathan Pasupathi expressed relief and optimism as the airline prepares to return to normal operations.

"Following the official announcement by the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority, we are delighted to resume our direct flights from our hub at Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport," CEO, Barathan Pasupathi said.

"After 55 days since the airspace closure, this moment represents more than just a resumption of operations; it's the reconnection of Kuwait to the world. It's a moment eagerly awaited by everyone, especially our team at Jazeera Airways, who remained fully prepared to serve the people of Kuwait, transport passengers back home, reunite them with their loved ones, and restore vital connections within our community."

He added: "With the resumption of our operations, we look forward to welcoming passengers on board our flights across a distinguished network of popular destinations as we begin the promising summer season, and we are committed to bringing joy and smiles back to the faces of all our customers."

Maintaining Connectivity During the Closure

Throughout the 55-day disruption, Jazeera Airways maintained vital connectivity to Kuwait by operating flights from Qaisumah and Dammam airports in Saudi Arabia.

This required the transfer of:

More than 500 employees from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia

14 out of 23 aircraft to the two Saudi airports

Various operational equipment to support the alternate routes

The company also set up a special departure and arrival hall in the Mishref area to facilitate travel procedures during this period. The Mishref facility handled travel documentation, baggage processing, and land transport services between Kuwait and the two Saudi airports.

Initial Destinations from Terminal 5

Terminal T5 will operate during limited hours, in accordance with the directives of the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Kuwait. The company has opened reservations from today for direct flights planned to operate during the first week to the following destinations:

Amman, Beirut, Mumbai, Cairo, Kochi, Damascus, Delhi, Dubai, and Istanbul.

Jazeera Airways will continue to operate some of its flights via Dammam until full operations and flights from Kuwait Airport are completely resumed.

Gratitude to Partners

CEO, Barathan Pasupathi acknowledged the support of Saudi and Kuwaiti authorities in enabling the airline to continue serving passengers during the crisis.

"Through the Barakah initiative, we continued to connect Kuwait to the world via Saudi Arabia, thanks to Al-Qaisumah and Dammam airports. We are very grateful to the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia for their cooperation and support," he said.

"We also extend our sincere thanks to the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Kuwait, and to our passengers, employees and all our partners for their trust and support during this period, as their combined efforts enabled us to continue serving the nation when it was most needed."

Gradual Return to Full Operations

With the resumption of operations at Terminal T5, the company will gradually restart its direct flights across its network, enabling passengers to experience seamless and integrated travel from its hub.

Travelers will once again enjoy the ease of travel through Jazeera Airways' T5 terminal, which offers a seamless experience from booking a ticket to boarding the plane, along with state-of-the-art facilities and a higher level of comfort.

Jazeera Airways affirmed its commitment to providing value and reliability and enhancing air connectivity in a way that supports the aviation sector in Kuwait and contributes to connecting communities regionally and globally.

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