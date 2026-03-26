Kuwait, Jazeera Airways today announced the launch of flights to Kathmandu, Nepal, from Kuwait via its newly established operational base at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam (DMM). The new route further expands Jazeera’s growing network via KSA, supporting essential connectivity during this critical period.

His Excellency Gana Shyam Lamsal, Ambassador of Nepal to Kuwait said:

“We appreciate Jazeera Airways for launching flights from Kuwait via Dammam to Kathmandu during this challenging time. This effort will provide valuable support to the Nepali community traveling to and from Kuwait and Kathmandu.”

Operating via Dammam and Qaisumah Airport, Jazeera Airways has established an alternative travel corridor integrating air and overland transport, enabling passengers to travel to and from Kuwait despite current operational constraints. The addition of Kathmandu strengthens this corridor, extending the airline’s reach across South Asia.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“Following the start of our dual base operations in KSA, we are pleased to relaunch our connection from Kuwait to Kathmandu via Dammam Airport. This marks another important step in our efforts to keep Kuwait connected during challenging times. Nepal is a vital market for us, and this route allows us to safely and reliably support a large community looking to reunite with family or return to work.”

With the addition of Kathmandu, Jazeera Airways continues to scale its network, now serving destinations across Egypt, India, Jordan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Türkiye and the UAE.

Passengers can book flights via the Jazeera Airways website (jazeeraairways.com) or mobile application. All passengers are advised to check the latest travel requirements and updates before their journey.