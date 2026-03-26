India's ​Reliance Industries ⁠has not ‌purchased crude oil of ​Iranian origin, the company said ​in a ​statement on Thursday.

Reuters earlier this ⁠week reported that Reliance has purchased 5 million barrels ​of ‌Iranian oil ⁠after ⁠the US granted a temporary ​waiver. ‌At that ⁠time, Reliance had not responded to Reuters emails seeking comments.

"Reliance Industries Limited categorically rejects recent media reports that ‌the company has purchased ⁠crude oil of Iranian ​origin," it said on ​Thursday.

(Reporting ‌by Nidhi Verma, ⁠Editing ​by Louise Heavens)