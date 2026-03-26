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India's Reliance Industries has not purchased crude oil of Iranian origin, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Reuters earlier this week reported that Reliance has purchased 5 million barrels of Iranian oil after the US granted a temporary waiver. At that time, Reliance had not responded to Reuters emails seeking comments.
"Reliance Industries Limited categorically rejects recent media reports that the company has purchased crude oil of Iranian origin," it said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Louise Heavens)