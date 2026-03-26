​​​​​​Dubai, UAE - Ti22 Films, an award-winning UAE production company, announces VisCon 2026, the UAE’s first online event dedicated to executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders aged 40+ in the creator economy. Taking place online on 2nd April 2026, from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm (Dubai time), the event will bring together senior professionals to translate real-world success into lasting influence.

Through expert-led sessions, VisCon will equip leaders with the tools to build authentic personal brands, amplify their digital presence, and drive visibility-led growth in a competitive landscape. Unlike most creator-focused events targeting Gen Z or early-stage influencers, VisCon is tailored for experienced professionals, with attendees including high-net-worth decision-makers from finance, technology, media, marketing, F&B, real estate and more across the UAE, GCC, and MENA.

Led by Reim El Houni, award-winning executive producer, media entrepreneur, and CEO of Ti22 Films, the online conference supports the UAE Creative Economy Strategy by providing insights, connections, and tools for thriving in the evolving creator economy.

“The creator economy is expanding rapidly, yet many of the most credible leaders are still absent from it. This is not because they lack expertise, but because they have not yet stepped into visibility. VisCon bridges that gap, helping experienced executives translate years of offline credibility into influence at scale in a world that increasingly rewards those who are seen,” said Reim El Houni.

Adding further value, VisCon 2026 features a special guest session from Donald Miller, bestselling author and CEO of StoryBrand. In this exclusive session, Miller will share how leaders can use clear messaging to cut through the noise and connect with audiences. This session is available only to live attendees and will not be distributed post-event.

With the global creator economy projected to reach $480 billion by 2027, VisCon enables executives to convert credibility into digital influence, connect with global thought leaders, and gain actionable insights on personal branding, visibility, and leadership - all in a fully online, interactive format.

Event Agenda Highlights

The Visibility Playbook for Modern Leaders - Reim El Houni - CEO, Ti22 Films.

Opening the conference, Reim explores why visibility is a critical strategic asset and how leaders can transform expertise into influence through storytelling and media presence.

Visibility from the Inside: How Leaders in Our Community Break Through - Mariam Farag, Author, Entrepreneur & Media Specialist.

Purpose-driven leadership and human-centred storytelling to build trust and long-term impact.

Special Guest Session: Clear Messaging That Cuts Through the Noise - Donald Miller, CEO of StoryBrand.

How leaders can simplify messaging, strengthen positioning, and connect with audiences in a crowded digital landscape.

How Media Decides Who Matters Today - Ravi Raman, Publisher, Fast Company Middle East.

How Media Decides Who Matters Today - An insider perspective on how media organisations determine what becomes newsworthy.

Visible Leadership in Action - Hussein Wehbi, CCO of Trukker, Former Government Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office.

A conversation with a CEO who has successfully leveraged visibility and storytelling to grow both influence and business.

Winning the Attention Economy on LinkedIn - Richard van der Blom, LinkedIn Strategist, Founder of The Authority Accelerator Program, Keynote Speaker.

How senior professionals use LinkedIn strategically to expand influence and reach the right audiences.

Closing Reflections: From Expertise to Influence - Reim El Houni

Key insights on stepping into greater visibility in the creator economy.

For further information, visit https://www.viscondubai.com/. Specifically for registrations, please visit: https://www.viscondubai.com/registration-page.

About VisCon 2026:

VisCon is the UAE’s first annual flagship event designed for executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders aged 40+ in the creator economy. The 2026 founding event will be hosted online, with next year marking the first in-person edition. VisCon empowers senior professionals to translate real-world credibility into authentic digital influence, build high-impact personal brands, and foster meaningful connections across industries. Through keynotes, expert-led panels, and high-level networking, the series supports the UAE’s Creative Economy Strategy by equipping leaders to drive visibility, influence, and growth in the region’s dynamic digital and creative landscape.

About Ti22 Films:

Ti22 Films is an award-winning production company based in the UAE, specialising in end-to-end video and television solutions that span concept development, filming, post-production, and delivery. Known for its creative excellence and strategic storytelling, Ti22 Films works with global brands, government entities, and broadcasters to produce impactful content across formats, including television shows, commercials, animations, and large-scale event coverage. In 2014, Ti22 Films introduced dubai ON demand, which has been supporting CEOs with their visibility, particularly through their Mission Visible community. With a portfolio that includes high-profile projects for Expo 2020, COP28, and the Untold music festival, Ti22 has earned 29 international accolades, including a Cannes Corporate Media & TV Award and multiple New York Festival Awards. The company is also the proud producer of the daily show DXB Today on Dubai One TV.

Media Contact:

Cleo Mazari

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