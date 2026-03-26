London, UK - Bioniq, a pioneer in personalized supplements based on blood biomarker analysis, today announced that it has entered into an agreement for the sale of its assets to Herbalife Ltd., the number one active and lifestyle nutrition brand in the world.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The $55 million purchase price will be paid over five years, including an initial payment of $10 million at closing. In addition, the transaction value includes up to $95 million of contingent payments based on future performance.



Vadim Fedotov, Founder of Bioniq, will join Herbalife’s leadership team following the completion of the transaction. Key members of the Bioniq team will also transition to Herbalife.

Scaling Personalized Nutrition Globally

The acquisition will enable Bioniq’s science-driven, personalized supplementation platform to scale globally through Herbalife’s extensive infrastructure, which spans 95 markets, with over 2 million distributors and millions of customers worldwide.

Bioniq’s proprietary algorithm, formulation capabilities, and international team will be integrated into Herbalife’s ecosystem, accelerating product innovation, expanding access, and enhancing the customer experience globally.

A Data-Driven Approach to Health



Founded in 2019, Bioniq develops personalized supplement formulas using its patented product personalization engine, an individual’s health background, and a proprietary database of biomarkers. Bioniq’s personalized supplement formulations are designed for a broad range of individuals, from everyday wellness consumers to elite athletes, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bioniq has built one of the largest proprietary datasets in the category, comprising over 6 million data points collected across five continents. Its patented algorithm identifies micronutrient imbalances and delivers precision daily nutrient support, complemented by one-on-one consultations and ongoing health insights.

Headquartered in London, Bioniq serves customers in more than 70 markets worldwide, including the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

The Company is backed by prominent investors, including HV Capital and Unbound, as well as elite athletes Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot.

Since entering the UAE in 2021, Bioniq has expanded rapidly across the Gulf region through partnerships with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Al Borg Diagnostics in Saudi Arabia.

Leadership Commentary

“With a professional athletic career behind me, I created Bioniq to make health measurable, actionable, and accessible,” said Vadim Fedotov, Co-Founder and President of Bioniq. “Our science-driven approach, proven efficacy, and sustainable business model have positioned us as a leader in personalized nutrition. Joining Herbalife allows us to accelerate our mission and bring personalized health solutions to a global audience at scale.”

“The future of health and wellness is increasingly personalized and data-driven,” said Stephan Gratziani, Chief Executive Officer of Herbalife. “By combining Bioniq’s technology with our global infrastructure and Pro2col platform, we are uniquely positioned to deliver personalized nutrition to millions of consumers worldwide.“

Cristiano Ronaldo — Investor in Bioniq.

“Throughout my career, biometrics and personalized nutrition have been central to helping me perform and compete at the highest level. As a longtime Herbalife and Bioniq user, I’ve experienced firsthand how a tailored approach to nutrition can help optimize performance,” said Cristiano Ronaldo. “I’m delighted to see Bioniq’s personalized supplements become part of Herbalife’s expanding access to nutritional supplements, helping people take a more informed approach to their health, wellness and performance."

Future Growth and Strategic Optionality

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

As part of the transaction, Herbalife also obtained a call option to acquire Bioniq LAB, a separate platform focused on small molecules and peptides. The call option provides Herbalife with strategic flexibility to evaluate potential longer-term opportunities in this area in a disciplined and capital-efficient manner.

Bioniq’s personalized nutritional supplements are expected to be offered later this year through Herbalife independent distributors for customers in select countries in Europe and the United States, with additional markets to follow.

About Bioniq



Bioniq, launched in 2019 in London, UK, is an industry leader in offering personalized supplements based on personal questionnaires and blood test data. Shipping globally and utilizing one of the largest personalized nutrition databases, Bioniq has created unique formulas for hundreds of thousands of users that incorporate components and dosages tailor-made to each individual’s nutrient deficiencies.

For more information, visit: https://www.bioniq.com/.



About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit https://ir.herbalife.com.