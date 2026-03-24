KUWAIT CITY - Jazeera Airways announced on Monday the resumption of its commercial flights to and from Lahore via Al-Qaisumah Airport in Saudi Arabia, starting March 29, with two weekly flights on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait, Zafar Iqbal, praised the airline’s resilience and efforts to restore connectivity despite challenging conditions, noting that the move will support the large Pakistani community in Kuwait by reopening a key travel route.

Jazeera Airways CEO Barathan Pasupathi described the resumption as an important step in reconnecting Kuwait and Pakistan, allowing thousands of passengers to reunite with their families or return to Kuwait.

He added that travel procedures are completed at the airline’s passenger registration center at the Mishref International Fairgrounds, Hall No. 8, with passengers then transported by bus to Qaisumah Airport to continue their journey.

The airline currently operates flights from Qaisumah Airport to destinations including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan, and plans to gradually expand its network. Tickets can be booked through the airline’s website or mobile application, with additional routes and frequencies expected in the near future. (KUNA)

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