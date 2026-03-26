In partnership with Alshaya Group, Primark set to open an additional two stores in Dubai in April and May, followed by Bahrain and Qatar later this year.

Kuwait: Today, international fashion retailer Primark, in partnership with Alshaya Group, made its highly anticipated UAE debut with the opening of its first store in the iconic Dubai Mall. The opening marks an important step in the retailer’s international expansion as it enters its 19th market globally.

The store was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, Her Excellency, Alison Milton, the Irish Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar & Kuwait, and Ghansham Pindoria, Vice President of Primark Middle East, marking the exciting entry of the brand in Dubai.

The flagship Primark store in the heart of the city offers over 60,000 sq. ft of shopping space, set across one sales floor and will employ 600 colleagues. Designed to bring Primark’s unique value offering to UAE shoppers, the new location presents a fresh, modern retail experience spanning both the latest fashion trends and everyday essentials across womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, home and beauty - all at the unbeatable prices the retailer is known for. Customers will also find a wide selection of Primark’s exclusive collaborations, including world famous brands such as Disney, NBA and NFL, and also be able to shop the brand’s more premium range The Edit, across mens, womens, younger kids and home.

Following Primark’s successful launch into the Middle East in Kuwait in October 2025, the brand now brings its signature energy and value-driven fashion to UAE shoppers.

Eoin Tonge, Primark CEO, said: “Opening in the UAE marks an important milestone for Primark as we enter our 19th international market. Building on the strong start we made with our Middle East debut in Kuwait last year, we're proud to bring Primark's unique product offering and great value fashion to customers in Dubai, in partnership with the Alshaya Group. We look forward to growing our presence in the months ahead, bringing our affordable fashion to more people across the Middle East."

John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group, added: "We are incredibly proud to open our very first Primark store in Dubai, the most anticipated retail opening in the UAE in 2026 and we know that our customers will enjoy visiting this amazing store. This is just the beginning, as we work with Primark to grow the brand across the region, continuing with two more stores in Dubai over the next two months.”

Primark’s opening today at The Dubai Mall marks the first of three major store openings across Dubai in the coming months, establishing Primark’s entry into the UAE market. In partnership with Alshaya Group, the brand will open at City Centre Mirdif in April, followed by Mall of the Emirates in May. Later in 2026, Primark will continue to expand across the Middle East, with plans to open in Bahrain (City Centre Bahrain) and in Qatar (Doha Festival City), bringing the brand’s international footprint to 21 markets worldwide.

Primark and Alshaya Group will continue to work together on plans for further expansion across the region in the coming years.

ABOUT ALSHAYA GROUP

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, and Primark.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer, with more than 470 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at unbeatable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring high streets and retail centres to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes.

More information can be found here: https://corporate.primark.com/en-gb/a/our-approach/our-primark-cares-commitments

For Primark Media Enquiries: press@primark.com / nadine.ghanem@alshaya.com