Muharraq, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the operation of limited repatriation flights to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, further supporting passenger travel during the temporary closure of Bahrain’s airspace and certain countries in the region due to current developments.

These special flights come in addition to Gulf Air’s current temporary network of 10 destinations operating via Dammam, which includes 10 destinations covering London Heathrow, Bangkok, Mumbai, Chennai, Manila, Cairo, Frankfurt, Paris, Casablanca, and Nairobi.

Gulf Air will operate the following limited flights for passengers eligible to travel to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain:

27 March 2026

Dhaka (DAC) – Dammam (DMM)

Dammam (DMM) – Dhaka (DAC)

27 & 29 March 2026

Cochin (COK) – Dammam (DMM)

28 March 2026

New Delhi (DEL) – Dammam (DMM)

29 March 2026

Dammam (DMM) – Trivandrum (TRV)

30 March 2026

Trivandrum (TRV) – Dammam (DMM)

01 April 2026

Cochin (COK) – Dammam (DMM)

03 April 2026

Dammam (DMM) – Dhaka (DAC)

Dhaka (DAC) – Dammam (DMM)

These flights are solely intended for passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain. Local passengers will not be permitted to board or disembark in Dammam, nor will any transit traffic to any other point in the airline’s current network be permitted.

Passengers can book their flights via gulfair.com, the Gulf Air mobile application, or through authorised travel agents. Gulf Air will also provide transportation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam for passengers holding confirmed bookings.

Gulf Air flights to and from Bahrain International Airport remain temporarily suspended, and the airline will resume normal operations once reopening of Bahrain’s airspace.

The airline reiterates that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority at all times, expressing its appreciation for the passengers’ patience and understanding of its customers during this period.

Passengers are advised to visit gulfair.com or use the Gulf Air mobile application for the latest updates.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the first national carrier in the GCC, was established in 1950. Today, the airline operates to more than 50 destinations across the GCC, Asia, Europe, America, and the Indian Subcontinent. Gulf Air has been recognized as a “Five-Star Major Airline” by APEX for the year 2026, and its fleet comprises 10 Boeing 787 aircraft and 34 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft.

Media Contact:

Corporate Communications Department – Gulf Air

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