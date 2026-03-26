Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Further to the announcement made on 28 November 2025 regarding the strategic partnership between RAKBANK and Network International (Network), the transaction has now successfully closed following all required approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE.

As part of the partnership, Network will provide its state-of-the-art payment solutions to serve RAKBANK’s customers across SMEs and large corporates, furthering strengthening its position in the region’s rapidly growing payments and fintech ecosystem. Network will also offer innovative value-added services, reinforcing the commitment to empower the SME ecosystem and support the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy. The acquisition also enables Network to serve the growing merchant demand for digital commerce solutions in Ras Al Khaimah, a growing Emirate poised for significant economic development.

RAKBANK and Network International will work closely with existing merchants to ensure a seamless transition and access to the new and enhanced solutions that this partnership enables.

This milestone reflects a shared commitment to enhancing payment capabilities, driving innovation, and supporting the continued growth of businesses across the UAE.

RAKBANK continues to maintain a strong balance sheet, with one of the highest capital and liquidity positions in the UAE banking sector.

This further reinforces the Bank’s ability to support its customers, invest in future growth and deliver on its strategy of being a digital bank with a human touch.

About RAKBANK

RAKBANK, also known as the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE's oldest yet most dynamic banks. Since 1976, RAKBANK has been a market leader, offering a wide range of banking services across the UAE.

We’re a public joint stock company based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, with our head office located in the RAKBANK Building on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The Government of Ras Al Khaimah holds the majority of our shares, which are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

RAKBANK stands out for its innovation and unwavering commitment to delivering awesome customer experiences. Our transformative digital journey aims to be a 'digital bank with a human touch,' accompanying you during key moments.

With 21 branches and advanced Digital Banking solutions, we offer a wide range of Personal, Wholesale, and Business Banking services. Through our Islamic Banking unit, RAKislamic, we provide Sharia-compliant services to make your banking experience seamless, whether you visit us in person or online.

For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae Alternatively, you can connect with us on our social media platforms:

x.com/rakbanklive

Instagram.com/rakbank

tiktok.com/@rakbank

linkedin.com/rakbank

For more information, please contact:

Suzana Saoud

Associate Account Director

Gambit Communications

Suzana@gambit.ae