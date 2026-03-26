Kuwait's Jazeera Airways plans to offer ​about 200,000 seats ⁠in April, equivalent to roughly 40% of its pre-war ‌network, as it works to rebuild operations disrupted by the U.S.-Israeli war ​on Iran, executives said on Wednesday.

The war, now in its fourth week, ​has killed ​more than 2,000 people, upended global markets, and prompted Iranian strikes that have effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz ⁠and disrupted global air traffic.

Kuwait closed its airspace when the conflict began on February 28, and its international airport and surrounding areas have been targeted several times, prompting Jazeera to shift operations ​to Saudi ‌Arabia.

The airline ⁠began operating from ⁠Al Qaisumah airport on March 11, transporting passengers across the border by ​land. It is now also operating from ‌Dammam, another Saudi hub.

Jazeera has no ⁠indication of when Kuwaiti airspace will reopen, Chief Executive Barathan Pasupathi said, speaking remotely to media.

He said that while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted the flow of goods and services into Kuwait, using Saudi hubs will give the airline capacity to bring in almost two million metric tons of freight into the Gulf state.

Chief Commercial ‌Officer Paul Carroll said Jazeera was operating 11 ⁠or 12 aircraft from its 23-strong fleet.

"We ​have 22 destinations on sale this evening. So, the main ambition here is to keep Kuwait connected in terms of ​passenger movement and ‌cargo movement," he said.

"We're looking at frequency ⁠increases where demand justifies it," ​he added.

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Mark Potter)