Part of an ongoing commitment to meeting the requirements of the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), TPV Technology – and subsidiaries TP Vision, MMD-Monitors & Displays, and AOC, together with PPDS – has partnered with leading membership organisations focused on social sustainability and human rights, The Mekong Club, and the EPRM.

TPV Technology – the world’s leading supplier of displays and the tech giant behind TP Vision, MMD Monitors and Displays, and AOC, together with PPDS – has further strengthened its global commitment to social sustainability and the human rights of workers by partnering with leading not for profit organisations The Mekong Club and the EPRM.

Continuing to meet the requirements of the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), these new memberships, focused on social sustainability and human rights, form part of TPV Technology’s unwavering, long held, and deeply ingrained commitment to people, communities, and the planet – a philosophy shared across all business units.

Stefan van Sabben, Global Director of CSR and Sustainability at TPV Technology, commented: “We are a production oriented organisation with a worldwide network of locations and suppliers. Our responsibility focuses not only on our own sphere of influence but also on processes further down the supply chain. We believe in working both as a community and as a part of communities to amplify our efforts. That is certainly the case with our social responsibility.”

Joining forces for good

Founded in 2011 in Hong Kong, The Mekong Club is a leading not for profit organisation that works together with member companies to combat modern slavery, forced labour, and human trafficking.

Recognised and respected globally, its members span multiple industries, including manufacturing, finance, and hospitality, reflecting a shared determination to drive meaningful change. Members include renowned global brands, including Mattel, Decathlon, Unilever, Amazon, and The Walt Disney Company.

Membership provides access to expert guidance, practical tools, and a network of like minded organisations committed to addressing these complex challenges.

Commenting on the new membership, Stefan commented: “We strictly prohibit all forms of forced labour and modern slavery in both our own operations and in our supply chains. Membership of the Mekong Club will help us ensure forced labour is never used in the scope of our business.”

He continued: “To address modern slavery challenges across sectors and industries, collaboration with other organisations is key. We look forward to collaborating with The Mekong Club and fellow members to deepen our knowledge and to exchange ideas and learnings with other businesses that are serious about making a difference.”

TP Vision, MMD Monitors and Displays, AOC, and PPDS rigorously follow the human rights and labour standards set by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA).

Ethical sourcing of materials

Meanwhile, the European Partnership for Responsible Minerals (EPRM) concentrates on human rights and environmental challenges linked to mineral extraction and processing, an area at the very start of TPV Technology’s supply chains.

Set up in 2016, key areas of focus for the ERPM include artisanal and small scale mining (ASM) in conflict affected and high risk areas.

By bringing together companies, governments, and civil society organisations, the EPRM works to improve working conditions and environmental practices. It also promotes responsible sourcing of key minerals such as tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold. Through on the ground projects and collaborative support, the initiative helps supply chain participants strengthen their responsible sourcing practices.

Members include blue chip organisations such as Royal Philips, NXP, Samsung, Intel, and Fairphone, as well as other supply chain actors, such as Valcambi (a refiner), Gold by Gold Colombia (a gold purchaser and trader), and the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI – of which TPV is also a member). Civil society members include Solidaridad, Terre des hommes, and Pact.

TPV Technology publishes an annual Conflict Minerals report that outlines its commitment, policy and procedures regarding the responsible sourcing of minerals, with the company committed to not purchasing raw materials, subassemblies or supplies that are known to contain conflict minerals that directly or indirectly finance or benefit armed groups in the DRC or other CAHRAs (conflict affected and high risk areas).

Furthermore, the company has been a member of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) since 2015 and a member of the International Tin Supply Chain Initiative (ITSCI) since early 2023. Since December 2023 – and recently renewed for another three years – it has actively funded and supported ITSCI’s responsible and inclusive mining governance projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Marcella Klinker, Sustainability Specialist – Human Rights and Supply Chains at TPV Technology, said: “For us at TPV Technology, joining the EPRM reinforces our commitment to responsibly sourcing the minerals used in our products and continuously strengthening our mineral due diligence practices. We look forward to collaborating with the EPRM and other members on developing innovative partnerships and initiatives that enhance due diligence practices and support more responsible mineral supply chains.”

To learn more about PPDS and to find the latest sustainability report, please visit the website here, or contact your local PPDS sales manager.

About PPDS

PPDS is a trading name of TP Vision Europe B.V. (“TP Vision”) and MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V. (“MMD”), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam. TP Vision and MMD are wholly owned subsidiaries of TPV Technology Limited (“TPV”), the world’s largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading provider of display solutions.

PPDS exclusively markets and sells Philips Professional Displays, covering professional TVs, signage and direct view LED solutions, worldwide under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V.

By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV’s manufacturing expertise in displays, PPDS employs a competitive and focused approach to bring innovative products to market – from its 10” touchscreen through to unlimited direct view LED displays. Designing solutions that make a positive impact, both for resellers and for end customers – at the right time and in the right places.