Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, has signed lease agreements with AerCap Holdings for two Boeing 777-300ERSF converted freighters.

The aircraft, also known as "The Big Twin," will be the first of its type to operate in Africa, with the deliveries scheduled for Q2 2028.

Commenting on the lease agreements, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said, “We are delighted to partner with AerCap to bring the first Boeing 777-300ERSF to Africa. These aircraft will significantly enhance our cargo capacity and efficiency, boosting trade in the region. As demand for air freight continues to grow, Ethiopian Airlines remains committed to investing in modern, sustainable solutions that cement our position in the global cargo market.”

“We are delighted to deepen our long-standing partnership with Ethiopian Airlines – the first customer to operate this aircraft type in Africa - through this important transaction,” said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap. "With 25% more capacity than today's smaller twin-engine long-haul freighters, the 777-300ERSF delivers significant cost efficiencies and will position Ethiopian Airlines to further expand its growing cargo platform. We are proud to support Ethiopian Airlines and wish them continued success as they scale and strengthen their operations.”

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