Jeddah, Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has introduced Google’s Find Hub share item location feature to support the recovery of lost or delayed baggage, offering guests an additional, optional way to assist the airline’s teams during the baggage tracking process.

Through this feature, guests using a compatible tracker tag or Bluetooth accessory can generate a secure, temporary link and share the location of their baggage directly with Saudia when reporting a delayed or missing bag by attaching the shared link to the guest’s baggage claim record. The shared link provides time-limited access to location information, helping ground teams identify and recover baggage more efficiently. Location sharing can be stopped at any time by the guest and expires automatically after seven days.

This enhancement is designed to complement Saudia’s existing baggage recovery processes, giving guests greater visibility and reassurance while maintaining full control over their information.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: “Our focus is on giving guests confidence and reassurance throughout their journey. Initiatives like this reflect our broader commitment to clarity, transparency, and ensuring guests feel informed and in control at every stage of the experience. It is about strengthening trust and providing peace of mind through thoughtful, guest-centered decisions.”

Saudia is among the first airlines globally to support this capability, underscoring its broader digital transformation strategy to deliver smarter, more connected guest experiences.

The share item location feature is built with privacy at its core. Location information is shared only with the airline for a limited time, is accessible solely for the purpose of baggage recovery, and automatically expires once the process is complete or the guest chooses to stop sharing.

Guests can access the feature by ensuring their device and tracker accessory are compatible and updated to the latest supported software versions.

Google, Android, and FindHub are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com