The advanced apps are available on the App Store and Google Play

DUBAI, UAE: ashanmal Group, with over 100 years of shaping innovative retail experiences in the region, is reimagining its legacy for a new generation. The company today announced the launch of its iOS and Android apps in the United Arab Emirates.

The app offers customers a fast, intuitive, fully bilingual (English and Arabic) shopping experience across Jashanmal’s portfolio of brands. With an aim to further expand presence across the Gulf, the retail powerhouse will be launching the app in Bahrain and Kuwait soon.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for mobile commerce in the UAE which has strengthened its position as a premier global and regional hub in the e-commerce sector. According to Dubai Chambers, more than one-third of consumers in the UAE shop via smartphones at least once a week, highlighting the growing shift toward mobile-first retail. Mobile commerce in the country is also projected to reach approximately USD $4.6 billion by 2026, reflecting strong growth in digital purchasing behaviour. Industry reports highlight how social commerce, localized shopping experiences, and app-led engagement are increasingly reshaping consumer behaviour and retail discovery across the UAE market.

“Blending heritage with next-generation retail innovation, at Jashanmal, we are focused on delivering retail experiences that align with evolving shopper preferences. As mobile becomes central to how people engage, these apps represent a significant step in our digital transformation and the reinvention of our legacy for a new generation of consumers, further strengthening the trust and connection we have built over decades. We set out to create an app that is simple, beautiful, friendly and fast, and this launch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the group”, said Shuja Jashanmal, Chief Executive Officer of Jashanmal Group.

Where design meets innovation:

The Jashanmal iOS app embraces Liquid Glass, Apple’s newest design language used across Apple Music, the App Store, and the Apple Store app, making it instantly familiar to iPhone users. The Android app delivers the same level of performance and refinement, built natively for the platform, ensuring consistency without compromise.

An inclusive, bilingual experience:

Reflecting the diversity of the UAE, the apps are fully bilingual at every touchpoint. From browsing to checkout, customers can move seamlessly between English and Arabic making the experience more accessible.

A shopping experience designed around the customer

Customers can browse a multi-department, multi-category catalog through a navigation system designed for clarity and discovery. They can save items to a wish list for later, switch between a two-product view for quick browsing or a single-product view for deeper focus, and make informed decisions with ratings and reviews from verified customers.

Modern payments, fast delivery, easy returns

The checkout experience supports a wide range of payment preferences, including Apple Pay, debit and credit cards, Cash on Delivery, and installment solutions via Tabby and Tamara. Offering deliveries within one business day and easy return policies, the shopping experience is designed to be convenient and hassle-free

Availability

The Jashanmal app is now available to download on iOS and Android in the United Arab Emirates, bringing over a century of trusted retail into a new mobile-first experience.

About Jashanmal Group

Founded in 1919 by Rao Sahib Jashanmal in Basra, Iraq, the Jashanmal Group is one of the leading retail, distribution, e-commerce, and trading businesses in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, with operations across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India. The Group operates a network of Jashanmal Home and Travel stores and represents a diverse portfolio of prestigious international brands, including Bally, Brooks Brothers, BOSS, Clarks, Charles Tyrwhitt, Dior Beauty, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, Kipling, MAX&Co., Porsche Design, Paul&Shark, REISS, Relay, Santoni, and Swatch.

For more information, visit www.jashanmal.com.