H.E Akio Isomata, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the United Arab Emirates, visited Noor Abu Dhabi solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant, located in Sweihan just an hour and a half from Abu Dhabi city. The plant is one of the world’s largest single-site solar PV plants, generating 1.2 GW of clean solar power for the Abu Dhabi grid.

The visit came as part of a tour hosted by officials from Noor Abu Dhabi and Marubeni Corporation, a major Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate and one of the leading global energy sectors, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) one of the top 10 integrated utility champion in the EMEA which holds a 60% stake, alongside Marubeni and JinkoSolar which own a 20% stake each.

H.E Akio Isomata, the Ambassador of Japan to the United Arab Emirates said:" I am delighted to have an opportunity to witness the operation of Noor Abu Dhabi with my own eyes. This extensive field of solar panels in the middle of the desert was truly impressive beyond my expectation, and I would like to pay tribute to Sweihan PV Power Company, Marubeni Corporation, and all those participating in this project for its remarkable contribution to society. Noor Abu Dhabi is a core project in UAE’s commitment to decarbonization, and I am happy that Japan is the partner in this great endeavor. I believe that the lights lit by solar power from Noor Abu Dhabi are continuing symbol of close cooperation of Japan and the UAE.”

Farid Al Awlaqi, Executive Director of Generation at Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), said: “It was an honour to receive H.E. Akio Isomata at Noor Abu Dhabi. After more than three years of commercial operations, Noor Abu Dhabi still sets the benchmark for utility-scale renewable energy projects around the world. The project showcases how we have worked closely with international partners to develop and now operate a standout renewable power project that provides sustainable clean and emissions free solar power to the grid every day, contributing to the decarbonization efforts of the UAE that will help deliver on the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. It has also paved the way forward for more renewables projects in the pipeline, making Abu Dhabi a clean energy hub in the region.”

Eiji Hijikata, the Regional CEO of Marubeni Corporation said: “On behalf of Marubeni Corporation, I am very proud to have hosted H.E Akio Isomata, the Ambassador of Japan to Noor Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest single-site solar plant and one of the world's iconic renewable projects showcasing UAE's decarbonization efforts. I would like to continue to work closely with the United Arab Emirates and TAQA to contribute to a carbon-free society as the forerunner in Green Business.”

For his part, Abdulla Salem Al Kayoumi, CEO of Sweihan PV Power Company, the owner, and operator of Noor Abu Dhabi said: “We are extremely honoured to have received H.E Akio Isomata, the Ambassador of Japan to the United Arab Emirates. We are privileged that Noor Abu Dhabi has been chosen as a key project development partner by strong industry leaders represented by Abu Dhabi National Company ‘TAQA’ and Japanese Marubeni Corporation. Since the commencement of commercial operation in 2019, the project has a strong track record of operational excellence and reliability and continues to be the world’s largest single site-solar PV plant in operation with a total capacity of 1200 MW."

We take great pride in this plant, which has established itself as a model for a competitive and reliable supply of renewable energy,” he added.

The 1.2 GW power plant spans over eight square kilometres through a unique design that enables greater production capacity. It has more than 3 million solar panels in a single site- a testament to the UAE’s commitment to addressing the rising energy demand.

Since the plant began operating three years ago, it has been efficiently providing a reliable and safe supply of sustainable renewable energy. This has been achieved by making use of the latest technological innovations that have undergone a thorough feasibility study. It has successfully implemented over 1,400 waterless robotic cleaning systems that travel 800 kilometres twice a day across the solar panels to ensure optimal performance. The plant can produce enough clean energy to power 90,000 homes.