Dr. Ali Yehia: We are committed to active participation in training programs and transferring practical expertise to keep pace with developments in ophthalmology

Cairo: Jamjoom Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company, and the Research Institute of Ophthalmology have signed a cooperation protocol to support and advance medical education and professional training ecosystem in ophthalmology. The agreement also aims to strengthen scientific and research collaboration between the pharmaceutical sector and specialized academic institutions, ultimately contributing to improved healthcare services provided for patients in Egypt.

This aligns with Jamjoom Pharma’s strategy to reinforce its role as a trusted scientific partner for healthcare professionals. It reflects the company’s broader vision to support continuous medical education, build capabilities, facilitate knowledge transfer, and foster innovation across medical specialties, within an integrated approach that extends beyond providing high-quality pharmaceutical products.

The protocol was signed by Dr. Ali Yehia, Egypt & North Africa Cluster Head at Jamjoom Pharma, and Professor Prof. Dr. Hisham Ali Hashem, Director of the Research Institute of Ophthalmology and Chairman of the Board, in the presence of senior executives from both the company and the institute. The signing underscores the shared commitment of both leadership teams to translate this partnership into practical and sustainable programs on ground.

As part of the protocol, the parties will launch a training program, described as the first of its kind in Egypt, focused on transferring hands-on surgical skills using the latest advanced surgical simulation technologies. The program aims to prepare highly qualified medical professionals capable of keeping pace with latest global practices in eye surgery.

The program emphasizes developing hands-on surgical skills, providing a safe learning environment that closely replicates real surgical scenarios. By enhancing clinical performance and procedural confidence, it is expected to positively impact patient safety and improve treatment outcomes, representing a meaningful step forward in professional medical education in ophthalmology.

Professor Dr. Hisham Ali Hashem, Director of the Research Institute of Ophthalmology and Chairman of the Board, said:“This protocol marks an important step in strengthening collaboration between academic institutions and the pharmaceutical sector. Through this partnership with Jamjoom Pharma, we aim to deliver advanced, hands-on training programs that enhance surgeons’ skills, support continuous medical education, and ultimately improve patient outcomes in ophthalmology.”

Dr. Ali Yehia, Egypt & North Africa Cluster Head at Jamjoom Pharma, expressed his pleasure at signing the protocol, stating: “This step reflects our strong belief in the value of integration between the pharmaceutical industry and specialized scientific institutions.”

He added: “Jamjoom Pharma places the development of medical professionals at the forefront of its priorities. We are committed to active participation in training programs and to transferring practical expertise that keeps pace with the rapid advancements in ophthalmology and eye surgery. This contributes to preparing doctors with the knowledge and skills that meet the highest scientific and professional standards.”

He emphasized that the partnership goes beyond the signing of a protocol and represents the beginning of a series of scientific and training initiatives aimed at supporting young physicians, enhancing surgeons’ skills, and expanding scientific research and academic cooperation in ophthalmology, contributing to Egypt’s vision for advancing healthcare services and specialized medical education.

The partnership further reinforces Jamjoom Pharma’s commitment to placing science, training, and innovation at the center of its priorities. It also reflects a shared vision of all parties’ roles in developing the healthcare system, particularly in ophthalmology, a field that directly impacts the quality of life of millions of patients.

The Research Institute of Ophthalmology stands as a leading center of excellence, renowned for its distinguished legacy, deep scientific expertise, and pivotal role in training generations of ophthalmologists in Egypt and internationally, supported by its strong regional and global standing.