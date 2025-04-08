GAC is one of China’s largest car manufacturers, with a strong focus on safety, quality, innovation and sustainability.

Jameel Motors is building on 70 years of automotive excellence and a strong track record as an independent international automotive distributor.

Warsaw, Poland: Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, and GAC, one of China’s largest automakers that is globally recognized for safety, quality, innovation, and sustainability, with a presence in 76 countries, have signed an agreement to distribute GAC’s new energy vehicles in Poland.

This market entry creates new opportunities for Polish drivers, providing them with access to innovative and technologically advanced vehicles. Poland is one of the fastest-growing automotive markets in Europe, with consumers increasingly interested in electric vehicles. In 2024, the number of passenger car registrations in Poland increased by 19%[1], the second highest increase in Europe.

Jameel Motors will initially focus on the distribution of Aion and Hyptec, two of GAC’s main passenger car brands. Aion is GAC’s smart new energy vehicle brand and Hyptec is a high-end luxury brand, built on Aion's first-class technology stack. Vehicles are planned to be available for purchase in Q3 2025.

Jasmmine Wong, Chief Executive Officer – Mobility for Abdul Latif Jameel said, “We are proud to introduce GAC’s innovative new energy vehicles to Polish drivers and meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles. GAC’s commitment to safety, quality, advanced technology, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge mobility solutions. By bringing these vehicles to Poland, we are offering customers an exciting opportunity to experience the future of automotive innovation. This is a significant milestone in Jameel Motors' international expansion.”

Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Operating Officer of GAC INTERNATIONAL, stated, “GAC INTERNATIONAL is committed to a full localization strategy – Integrating into Poland, Serving Poland, and Contributing to Poland – to enhance mobility for Polish users. We are thrilled to collaborate with Jameel Motors, a trusted and esteemed partner known for its deep market expertise and dedication to excellence. Moving forward, we will introduce more new energy vehicle models to meet market demand. By deepening cooperation and strengthening brand influence, we look forward to achieving new milestones in Poland together.”

Jameel Motors’ experienced team in Poland will be led by Marcin Slomkowski, a manager with 25 years of experience in the automotive industry. He is an expert in distribution and retail, having worked with the world's largest automotive brands, as well as being a member of the Dealer Council in Poland.

Marcin Słomkowski, General Manager, Jameel Motors Poland said, “Our goal is to provide Polish drivers with safe, reliable, innovative, and competitively priced vehicles, while supporting the country’s green mobility transition. GAC’s vehicles stand out with their modern design, advanced driver assistance systems, high-quality materials, top-tier safety features, luxurious finish, and an extended driving range of up to 520 km per charge. We are confident that they will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Jameel Motors plans to develop a nationwide dealer network to ensure convenient access to GAC vehicles and comprehensive service support. Additionally, Jameel Motors will offer attractive financing options, enabling customers to conveniently purchase and lease GAC vehicles. The offer will also include comprehensive fleet solutions for businesses, providing flexible financing options, servicing, and fleet management support.

Customers will initially be able to test and purchase three fully electric GAC models: Aion V, Aion Y Plus, and Hyptec HT. With the first models arriving in Polish showrooms in Q3 this year, Jameel Motors plans a dynamic expansion of its sales and service network to ensure the highest quality of customer support.

GAC is one of China’s largest car manufacturers, ranking as number 181 in the Fortune Global 500 and having gained international recognition for its high-quality vehicles, advanced technological solutions, and commitment to sustainability. With Aion and Hyptec, GAC is setting new standards in the electric vehicle segment, combining advanced technology with exceptional design and high-quality craftsmanship. As of today, GAC INTERNATIONAL has a market presence across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa and America, in a total of 76 countries and regions worldwide.

Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands and has operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia.

About Jameel Motors

Jameel Motors is Abdul Latif Jameel's international mobility brand and a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands. It has international operations in more than 10 countries, incl. the UK, UAE, Türkiye, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Japan, China, Australia, South Africa and Monaco. Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands, including Toyota, Lexus, BYD, GAC Motor, MG Motor, Farizon Auto and Hino. Jameel Motors’ deep market knowledge as an independent international distributor enables its OEM partners to grow closer to their customers, driving both market share and sustainable growth with high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

For more information, please visit jameelmotors.com and gacgroup.pl.

About GAC

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC) is a leading Chinese automotive corporation that has been gaining recognition in international markets for years. Founded in 1997, the company is experiencing dynamic growth, investing in innovative technologies, sustainable development, and modern design. GAC specializes in the production of a wide range of vehicles, from internal combustion and hybrid cars to cutting-edge electric models, catering to the growing demands of the global market. The brand's portfolio includes both luxury sedans and spacious SUVs, with flagship models such as the GAC Aion Y Plus – a dynamic and modern electric crossover, and the GAC Hyptec HT – an innovative, sporty model. Through its sub-brands Aion and Hyptec, GAC is setting new standards in the electric vehicle segment, combining advanced technology with exceptional design and high-quality craftsmanship.

[1] Source: JATO Dynamics