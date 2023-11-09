Saudi Arabia – The Jameel Clinic, the epicentre of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) have joined forces to roll out Mirai, a pioneering AI tool that can detect breast cancer up to five years earlier, and more accurately, than current mainstream screening techniques.

The introduction of the tool for the first time to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comes through the partnership between the Jameel Clinic and KFSH&RC. Through this collaboration the Jameel Clinic and KFSH&RC aim to deploy AI-enabled health technologies to help save lives and to revolutionise the landscape of healthcare in the kingdom, especially in breast cancer care, whose chances of treatment can double with early detection.

The Jameel Clinic, co-founded by MIT and Community Jameel in 2018, has collaborated with KFSH&RC in using artificial intelligence to deploy other innovative tools, including for the early detection of lung cancer. These tools are undergoing a number of tests on a wide range of patients under the supervision of specialist doctors to ensure that systematic health results are produced in a scientifically accurate manner.

Mirai uses a non-invasive deep-learning algorithm to predict breast cancer using only a patient’s mammogram. Mirai is equally effective across different races and ethnicities, which presents a major advance for health equity.

Mirai was trained on the same dataset of over 200,000 exams from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and was validated on test sets from MGH, the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH) in Taiwan. Mirai is now installed at MGH, and the team’s collaborators are actively working on integrating the model into clinical care.

In July 2023, Jameel Clinic and KFSH&RC announced a partnership aimed at advancing clinical AI research. The partnership seeks to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs through the development and implementation of advanced AI tools and solutions.

About Jameel Clinic:

The Jameel Clinic is the epicentre of artificial intelligence (AI) and healthcare at MIT. It works to develop AI technologies that will change the landscape of healthcare. This includes early diagnostics, drug discovery, care personalisation and management. Building on MIT’s pioneering history in artificial intelligence and life sciences, the Jameel Clinic works on novel algorithms suitable for modelling biological and clinical data across a range of modalities including imaging, text and genomics. While achieving this goal, the team strives to make new discoveries in machine learning, biology, chemistry and clinical sciences. The Jameel Clinic was co-founded in 2018 by MIT and Community Jameel, the independent, global organisation advancing science to help communities thrive in a rapidly changing world.

About Community Jameel:

Community Jameel advances science and learning for communities to thrive. An independent, global organisation, Community Jameel was launched in 2003 to continue the tradition of philanthropy and community service established by the Jameel family of Saudi Arabia in 1945. Community Jameel supports scientists, humanitarians, technologists and creatives to understand and address pressing human challenges in areas such as climate change, health and education.

The work enabled and supported by Community Jameel has led to significant breakthroughs and achievements, including the MIT Jameel Clinic’s discovery of the new antibiotics halicin and abaucin, critical modelling of the spread of COVID-19 conducted by the Jameel Institute at Imperial College London, and a Nobel prize-winning experimental approach to alleviating global poverty developed by the co-founders of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab at MIT.

