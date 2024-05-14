Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, participated in AIM Congress Annual Investment Meeting held in the capital Abu Dhabi under the theme "Transformation in Investment: Future Investment Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity, and Prosperity". The Congress saw wide participation from representatives of countries, leading global investors, and international business leaders from both the public and private sectors to review the latest developments and ways to enhance sustainable development and future solutions for the global economy.

Omar Al Mulla - CEO Osool Investments stated: "The aim of participating in the Congress is to promote the company's investment opportunities and expand its business network by showcasing investment projects that fall under its umbrella locally and globally. Sharjah Asset Management is working on identifying innovative new pathways to increase foreign investment in the Emirate of Sharjah, to build sustainable development for the emirate by attracting investments from various sectors, including asset management, and enhancing the economic transformation for the Emirate of Sharjah."

Al Mulla emphasized the importance of participating in such investment events and exhibitions in understanding new investment trends, noting that this Congress is one of the important tools through which the strong investment landscape of the UAE can be read. It serves as a significant platform bringing together investment leaders and business pioneers from individuals and companies worldwide to make decisions about the future direction of their investments and to benefit from growth opportunities. It also provides insights into disseminating applications of the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence in the upcoming phase.

This edition sheds light on the latest trends in the digital transformation witnessed by both developed and developing economies alike. The Congress allocates sessions and workshops to envision future cities and explore innovative ways to address growing demands using technology. It also highlights the ability of businesses to keep pace with changes, the role of startups and small and medium-sized enterprises in the future, and the importance of innovation in achieving growth amid strong competition.

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management Company is the investment arm of the Sharjah government, aiming to achieve its vision of enhancing economic and social development, supporting and accelerating the wheel of sustainable economy in the Emirate, in partnership with the public and private sectors. It encourages investment and enhances social responsibility through optimal use of resources, meeting the needs of Sharjah's community, and ensuring their sustainable welfare.