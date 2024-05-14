Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has won three awards at the MEED MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2024. The bank has been recognized for Best Islamic Bank for ESG, and Best Retail Bank in the UAE and secured the title of MENA Islamic Finance Bank of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The recognition in these three esteemed categories underscores ADIB's relentless pursuit of excellence in Islamic finance, its industry-leading initiatives in sustainability and responsible banking, and its unparalleled commitment to delivering exceptional retail banking services in the UAE.

Commenting on the remarkable achievement, Mohamed Abdelbary, The Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) at ADIB, said, "We are honoured to receive these prestigious accolades, which are a testament to ADIB's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. These accolades not only recognize our team's hard work and dedication but also reinforce our position as a leading financial institution in the MENA region.”

ADIB is committed to sustainable practices and has embedded this into their 5-year strategy. The bank has established a strong Sharia-compliant ESG framework to ensure social and environmental responsibility in their financial activities. In retail banking, ADIB constantly offers a variety of innovative digital tools to manage finances easily and its user-friendly mobile banking platform includes advanced features. Visit https://www.adib.ae/ to learn more about their award-winning Sharia-compliant banking solutions.

The MEED's MENA Banking Excellence Awards acknowledge performance and leadership in the banking industry across the Middle East and North Africa region. These awards provide validation and contribute to ADIB's market position, team recognition, and shareholder value.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 193 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

